JCP&L Completes Inspections to Prepare Electric Grid for Summer Weather

Company offers tips to help customers save energy during peak heat months

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed equipment inspections and maintenance throughout its central and northern New Jersey service area to prepare the electric grid for the hot summer months and potential severe weather that comes with the season.

"The inspections and maintenance done before the hot temperatures and severe weather arrive help ensure our customers are able to keep cool and comfortable with safe, reliable electric service throughout the summer months," said James Fakult, president of New Jersey operations for FirstEnergy. "In addition to checking lines and equipment, our crews have been removing potential hazards, such as low-hanging tree limbs, and preparing for the influx of seasonal tourism."

In addition to regular ground-based visual inspections, helicopter patrols surveyed more than 792 miles of high-voltage transmission lines this spring. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken crossarms and other equipment problems not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspections are addressed as quickly as possible.

JCP&L personnel also captured infrared images of electrical equipment using thermovision cameras. These high-tech inspections allow the company to detect potential problems within substations and on power lines that cannot be observed during regular visual inspections. The infrared technology shows heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or "hot spots" indicating potential equipment issues. Utility workers complete more detailed inspections and make repairs in these areas to prevent potential power outages in the future.

In anticipation of increased electric demand due to tourism, JCP&L crews have strategically staged critical equipment, such as mobile substations, closer to Jersey Shore and barrier island communities. This important step will allow crews to respond to the higher demand for electricity and help restore power faster should outages occur following a major weather event. These areas typically absorb much of a hurricane or tropical storm's force as it makes landfall.

In northern New Jersey, flood walls have been tested at substations that are prone to impacts from overflowing rivers and streams during tropical rains. Early forecasts from experts predict a near-average hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. WATCH: Automated flood walls help reduce JCP&L outages

With the summer storm season also comes higher-than-usual temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to manage their electric bill while beating the heat by using electricity wisely following these tips:

Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can increase the temperature in their home will result in using about 3% less energy during the summer.

Use fans – moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.

During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent hot air from sneaking into your home.

Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.

Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner must do.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers conducting thermovision inspections to enhance service reliability for FirstEnergy customers are available for download on Flickr. A video of utility personnel conducting a thermovision inspection and explaining the work can be found on the company's YouTube channel.

