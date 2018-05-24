J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date For First Quarter 2018

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the conference call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at www.jcrew.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 6, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13680328.

To access the first quarter 2018 press release and SEC filings, including the Company's Form 10-Q, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.jcrew.com.

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of May 24, 2018, the Company operates 229 J.Crew retail stores, 121 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 175 factory stores (including 42 J.Crew Mercantile stores). Additionally, certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website http://www.jcrew.com/.

