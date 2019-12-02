J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date For Third Quarter 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group, Inc. today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on December 2, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The third quarter 2019 results press release will be issued prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the conference call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at www.jcrew.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 9, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13696503.

To access the third quarter 2019 press release and SEC filings, including the Company's Form 10-Q, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.jcrew.com.

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of December 2, 2019, the Company operates 191 J.Crew retail stores, 138 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 172 factory stores. Additionally, certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website http://www.jcrew.com/.

