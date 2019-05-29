J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group, Inc. (the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended May 4, 2019.

First Quarter highlights:

  • Total revenues increased 7% to $578.5 million. Comparable company sales increased 1% following an increase of 1% in the first quarter last year.
  • J.Crew sales decreased 4% to $376.1 million. J.Crew comparable sales decreased 1% following a decrease of 6% in the first quarter last year.
  • Madewell sales increased 15% to $132.9 million. Madewell comparable sales increased 10% following an increase of 31% in the first quarter last year.
  • Gross margin decreased to 37.0% from 38.3% in the first quarter last year.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $189.8 million, or 32.8% of revenues, compared to $200.8 million, or 37.2% of revenues in the first quarter last year. This year includes transformation, transaction and severance costs of $6.4 million and a benefit of $6.0 million related to the lease termination payment in connection with our corporate headquarters relocation. Last year includes transformation, transaction and severance costs of $6.5 million. Excluding these items, selling, general and administrative expenses were $189.4 million, or 32.7% of revenues, compared to $194.3 million, or 36.0% of revenues, in the first quarter last year.
  • Operating income was $22.1 million compared with an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first quarter last year.
  • Net loss was $16.2 million compared to $33.9 million in the first quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $11.4 million, or 31%, to $48.3 million from $36.9 million in the first quarter last year. An explanation of the manner in which the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures are included in Exhibit (3).

Michael J. Nicholson, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are encouraged by the meaningful progress we have made in the first quarter, reporting a 31% increase in adjusted EBITDA driven by continued momentum at Madewell and the early impact of our swift actions to improve profitability at J.Crew. As we look ahead, we are optimistic about our plans to reignite the J.Crew Brand with new designs, assortments and brand expressions, and remain steadfast in our commitment towards achieving Madewell's long-term growth potential as a leading global brand."

Balance Sheet highlights:

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $30.2 million compared to $36.0 million at the end of the first quarter last year.
  • Inventories increased 21% to $418.0 million from $345.3 million at the end of the first quarter last year.
  • Total debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs, was $1,704.2 million compared to $1,711.4 million at the end of the first quarter last year. Additionally, there were $215.8 million of outstanding borrowings under the ABL Facility, with excess availability of $94.7 million, at the end of the first quarter this year. As of the date of this release, there were outstanding borrowings of approximately $198 million under the ABL Facility, with excess availability of approximately $113 million.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company adopted pronouncements that were issued with respect to the accounting for leases. The pronouncements require lessees to recognize right-of-use lease assets ("ROU assets") and right-of-use lease liabilities ("ROU liabilities") for leases with terms of more than one year. The ROU liabilities are measured as the present value of the lease obligations. The ROU assets reflect the amount of the ROU liabilities less lease-related deferred credits. Upon adoption of the new standard, the Company recorded a significant gross-up to the balance sheet, including ROU assets of $533.5 million and ROU liabilities of $624.6 million. The Company used the effective date method whereby initial application occurred on the date of adoption with comparative periods unchanged. For more information on the adoption of the pronouncement, see the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended May 4, 2019.

How the Company Assesses the Performance of its Business

In assessing the performance of its business, the Company considers a variety of performance and financial measures. A key measure used in its evaluation is comparable company sales, which includes (i) net sales from stores that have been open for at least 12 months, (ii) e-commerce net sales, and (iii) shipping and handling fees. Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, when calculating comparable company sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company realigned the weeks of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 to be consistent with the fiscal 2018 retail calendar.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation of the manner in which the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and an associated reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is included in Exhibit (3).

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter results is scheduled for today, May 29, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at www.jcrew.com. A replay of this call will be available until June 5, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13690148.

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of May 29, 2019, the Company operates 195 J.Crew retail stores, 132 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 173 factory stores (including 41 J.Crew Mercantile stores). Certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website www.jcrew.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and actual results of operations may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's substantial indebtedness, its substantial lease obligations, its ability to anticipate and timely respond to changes in trends and consumer preferences, the strength of the global economy, competitive market conditions, its ability to attract and retain key personnel, its ability to successfully develop, launch and grow its newer concepts and execute on strategic initiatives, product offerings, sales channels and businesses, its ability to implement its growth strategy, material disruption to its information systems, compromises to its data security, its ability to maintain the value of its brands and protect its trademarks, its ability to implement its real estate strategy, changes in demographic patterns, adverse or unseasonable weather or other interruptions in its foreign sourcing, customer call, order fulfillment or distribution operations, increases in the demand for or prices of raw materials used to manufacture its products, trade restrictions or disruptions and other factors which are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in all filings with the SEC made subsequent to the filing of the Form 10-K. Because of the factors described above and the inherent uncertainty of predicting future events, the Company cautions you against relying on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Exhibit (1)


J.Crew Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)









 (in thousands, except percentages)

First Quarter

Fiscal 2019

First Quarter

Fiscal 2018

Net sales:







J.Crew

$

376,082

$

391,864

Madewell

132,894


115,842

Other

69,530


32,744

Total revenues

578,506


540,450

Cost of goods sold, including buying and occupancy costs

364,729


333,642

Gross profit

213,777


206,808

As a percent of revenues

37.0

%

38.3

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

189,750


200,836

As a percent of revenues

32.8

%

37.2

%

Impairment losses

1,918


6,866

Operating income (loss)

22,109


(894)

As a percent of revenues

3.8

%

(0.2)

%

Interest expense, net

36,918


32,982

Loss before income taxes

(14,809)


(33,876)

Provision for income taxes

1,421


49

Net loss

$

(16,230)

$

(33,925)






Exhibit (2)

J.Crew Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)








 (in thousands)

May 4,

2019

February 2,

2019

May 5,

2018

Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,236

$

25,738

$

36,038

Restricted cash

5,258

13,747

Accounts receivable, net

56,444

40,342

32,355

Inventories

418,009

390,470

345,254

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,739

84,942

61,330

Refundable income taxes

5,772

7,331

2,349

Total current assets

584,458

562,570

477,326

Property and equipment, net

239,478

243,620

268,229

Right-of-use lease assets

513,037



Intangible assets, net

300,117

301,397

306,860

Goodwill

107,900

107,900

107,900

Other assets

7,642

6,164

7,851

Total assets

$

1,752,632

$

1,221,651

$

1,168,166










Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

224,700

$

259,705

$

223,810

Borrowings under the ABL Facility

215,800

70,800

41,561

Other current liabilities

203,903

244,864

158,213

Current portion of right-of-use lease liabilities

114,052



Due to Parent

35,004

37,462

37,251

Interest payable

8,848

23,866

11,626

Current portion of long-term debt

32,070

32,070

15,670

Total current liabilities

834,377

668,767

488,131

Long-term debt, net

1,672,166

1,673,282

1,695,772

Long-term right-of-use lease liabilities

487,765



Lease-related deferred credits, net



105,877

111,998

Deferred income taxes, net

16,545

16,872

27,545

Other liabilities

31,199

29,096

28,474

Stockholders' deficit

(1,289,420)

(1,272,243)

(1,183,754)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

1,752,632

$

1,221,651

$

1,168,166

Exhibit (3)

J.Crew Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(unaudited)


The following table reconciles net loss reflected on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations to: (i) Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), (ii) cash flows from operating activities (measured in accordance with GAAP) and (iii) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as reflected on the condensed consolidated balance sheet (measured in accordance with GAAP).              

 (in millions)

First Quarter

Fiscal 2019

First Quarter

Fiscal 2018






Net loss

$

(16.2)

$

(33.9)

Provision for income taxes

1.4

Interest expense

36.9

33.0

Depreciation and amortization (including intangible assets)

21.6

23.3

EBITDA

43.7

22.4

Transaction costs

3.3

0.4

Charges related to workforce reductions

2.8

3.7

Monitoring fees

2.5

2.5

Impairment losses

1.9

6.9

Transformation costs

0.3

2.4

Amortization of lease commitments

(0.2)

(1.4)

Lease termination payment

(6.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

48.3

36.9

Taxes paid



Interest paid

(50.3)

(42.1)

Changes in working capital

(126.0)

(95.8)

Cash flows from operating activities

(128.0)

(101.0)

Cash flows from investing activities

(18.0)

(7.2)

Cash flows from financing activities

142.1

37.6

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(0.1)

(0.5)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4.0)

(71.1)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning

39.5

107.1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending

$

35.5

$

36.0

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it uses such measure to: (i) monitor the performance of its business, (ii) evaluate its liquidity, and (iii) determine levels of incentive compensation. The Company believes the presentation of this measure will enhance the ability of its investors to analyze trends in its business, evaluate its performance relative to other companies in the industry, and evaluate its ability to service debt.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and therefore, differences may exist in the manner in which other companies calculate this measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (i) net income, as a measure of operating performance, or (ii) cash flows, as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company's results as measured in accordance with GAAP.

