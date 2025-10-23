J.Crew Group Names Gena Smith as Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned Retail and Fashion Executive Brings Over 20 Years of Experience in Human Capital Strategy, Talent Management, and Organization Development

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group announced today that Gena Smith is joining the company as Chief Human Resources Officer. Smith will oversee all aspects of J.Crew Group's human resources function, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, inclusion and belonging, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. She is based in New York and will report to Libby Wadle, Chief Executive Officer of J.Crew Group.

Ms. Smith brings more than two decades of experience in human capital strategy, executive recruitment, and organizational development across the fashion and retail industries. She joins J.Crew from LVMH North America, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and previously held several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Head of Global Executive and Creative Recruitment.

"The strength of our people and the value they bring to our customers and stakeholders are fundamental to our success," said Libby Wadle, Chief Executive Officer of J.Crew Group. "I am delighted to welcome Gena to our team. She is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in aligning people strategies with business goals in creative-led organizations. Her proven ability to build high-performing teams and foster inclusive, creative cultures will be a powerful asset as we continue to grow J.Crew Group."

In addition to her executive leadership experience, Ms. Smith is an active contributor to the broader fashion and design community. She currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Fashion Scholarship Fund and Parsons School of Design. As well as a member of the Board of Directors for Gabriela Hearst.

"I've long admired J.Crew Group's distinct voice and enduring influence in American style," said Ms. Smith. "I'm excited to join at such a pivotal time for the company and to partner with the leadership team to continue building a purpose-driven culture that attracts, empowers, and retains top talent."

Prior to her time at LVMH, Ms. Smith served as Global Managing Director at Karen Harvey Consulting Group, where she advised global fashion and luxury brands on executive placement and organizational design. She also held leadership roles at Russell Reynolds Associates and Ray Berndtson, where she focused on talent strategy for clients across the consumer and retail sectors. Ms. Smith graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a degree in International Business.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group is a widely recognized and celebrated portfolio of American lifestyle brands, J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell. Known for creating beloved, iconic brands with multi-generational appeal, J.Crew Group advances its portfolio through an innovative approach to design, craftsmanship, and customer experience. For decades, J.Crew and Madewell have defined American style and driven growth through timeless design and a distinctive point of view.

As of October 1, 2025, the Company operates 117 J.Crew retail stores, 158 Madewell stores, and 375 J.Crew Factory stores across the United States, supported by a robust e-commerce presence. For more information, visit jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, and madewell.com.

