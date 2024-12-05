J.Crew Group Names Julia Collier as Chief Marketing Officer

Proven Retail and Fashion Marketing Executive With Multi-Faceted Background Brings Deep Experience Executing Innovative, Culturally-Relevant Marketing Strategies

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group announced today that Julia Collier, who most recently was Senior Vice President of Marketing at SKIMS where she ran brand marketing and creative, has been named Chief Marketing Officer for the J.Crew brand, effective January 6, 2025.

Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer

Ms. Collier is a proven marketing executive with a multi-faceted background in retail and fashion and is highly regarded for her forward-thinking approach and passion for culture-driven marketing. In this role, Ms. Collier will lead J.Crew's marketing team, overseeing brand marketing and brand creative. Ms. Collier will be based in New York and report directly to Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group's Chief Executive Officer.

"J.Crew's focus on cultivating meaningful customer connections and creating unforgettable moments has helped sustain our brand and enabled us to attract some of the most creative and innovative minds in fashion and retail," said Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group's Chief Executive Officer. "In Julia, we have found a distinguished marketing leader who brings an ideal combination of brand building expertise, fashion industry knowledge, and passion for culturally-relevant marketing strategies that will drive even greater engagement. Her versatile background, proven leadership capabilities, and forward-thinking approach will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to build on our momentum."

Ms. Collier has nearly 20 years of fashion, brand and marketing agency industry experience. While at SKIMS, where she joined prior to the brand's launch in 2019, Julia built and scaled a 40-person marketing powerhouse that not only responds to cultural trends but actively creates and amplifies them. Her leadership spans across brand marketing, social media, influencer marketing and brand creative, driving an unparalleled approach to cross-platform communication. Her work included setting the brand's tone and positioning, coordinating celebrity deals, overseeing brand creative and leading cross-channel marketing strategies. She also spearheaded high-profile brand partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and Team USA as well as collaborations with luxury brands like Fendi and Swarovski, and, most recently, Dolce & Gabbana.

"I'm thrilled to be joining J.Crew," Ms. Collier added. "This is an iconic American brand that has been at the forefront of consumer consciousness for decades and holds a unique space in culture, both past and present. I look forward to partnering with Libby, Olympia and Brendon to deliver impactful customer-centric experiences that drive the brand into this next chapter."

"Julia is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record of developing and executing innovative marketing strategies that achieve results," said Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of J.Crew Group's Board of Directors. "She brings an extensive network of relationships and a relentless approach that complements the world-class teams we have built at J.Crew. As the J.Crew brand enters its next chapter, Julia's sense for what is both current and authentic will accelerate the growth and relevance of the brand."

Prior to SKIMS, Ms. Collier served as Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Creative at A.L.C, where she led all strategic and creative initiatives related to branding, marketing and communications. Previously, she served as Director of Creative Production at Wednesday Agency for four years, where she led various functions including end-to-end management, production and delivery for all creative services across the firm's New York office. Before that, Ms. Collier served as Brand Director at Nicola Formichetti Studio where she led Diesel's rebranding efforts. Earlier in her career, Ms. Collier served as a Brand Manager for Rugby Ralph Lauren, where she directed and oversaw digital creative projects. She holds a Master's Degree in History of Art and English Literature from the University of Edinburgh.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group (JCG) is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer and family of great American brands: J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell—each distinct in their identities yet together possess a shared purpose. The J.Crew Group builds iconic brands and products, creating a destination for personal style that endures. As of November 2024, the Company operates 112 J.Crew retail stores, 154 Madewell stores, and over 300 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States and maintains a robust ecommerce presence. For more information visit jcrew.com,jcrewfactory.com, and madewell.com.

