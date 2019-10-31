J.Crew Kicks Off Holiday Season with Its Biggest and Most Colorful Coat Collection Ever

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter season, J.Crew is excited to share an impressive selection of coats in the brand's signature bright colors and quality fabrics. For men, women and kids (with the crewcuts collection!), J.Crew has pieces that combine functionality with fashion, including 26 styles, 71 colors & 16 fabrics in the women's collection alone. The company's heritage is rich in an assortment that represents quality in design and a styling perspective that will brighten any cold-weather day!

J.Crew women's outerwear ranges in price from $128-$398 and in sizes 00 to 24, while men's prices range between $148-$1498, in sizes 34 to 46. Crewcuts rounds out the offerings with coats from sizes 2T to 16 and prices from $98. J.Crew's entire coat selection can be purchased on www.jcrew.com , and in select retail locations.

[J.Crew Women's Coat Styles]

The Winter Warmest

These coats are the perfect blend of technical fabrics to keep you warm with fashion details so you'll look your best when the temperature dips. From removable sherpa fleece-lined hoods to pop-color interiors, we've got you covered for cooler temps.

Perfect Winter Parka: J.Crew's warmest coat is back, featuring eco-friendly PrimaLoft® filling and tons of other chill-proof details, like the Sherpa-lined hood with faux fur trim. Cozy without being bulky, the Perfect Winter Parka is your go-to for cooler climates.

The Chateau Puffer: The design team went all out on this new insanely warm, super lightweight puffer version with a Sherpa-lined removable hood, eco-friendly PrimaLoft® filling and pop color linings. If you're looking to have a little more color in your winter wardrobe, the Chateau Puffer is your way in.

The Chateau Parka: The beloved Chateau Parka is crafted in toasty stadium-cloth wool made just for J.Crew at the fourth-generation, family-owned Nello Gori Mill in Italy. J.Crew has been using the stadium cloth wool in our collections since 2006, as its durability and quality are unparalleled.

The Most Tailored

The polished, sculptural coats that take you from work to night-out feature cozy wools from some of the best mills in Europe, like a double cloth from Manifattura di Carmignano. J.Crew's most tailored coats are perfect to complement your wear-to-work looks, but still feel luxurious and warm.

The Cocoon Coat: A wardrobe staple in super cozy Italian stadium-cloth wool with a standing collar, roomy pockets and polished gold zipper, the cocoon coat comes in a rainbow of colors, as well as in the more workwear-friendly black, beige and grey.

Car Coat: This swingy, '50s-inspired coat is a perfect throw-on piece – cut from J.Crew's signature double-cloth wool, which we've used in our coats collection every single year since 2001.

Daphne Coat: The best-selling topcoat is back, and in six new colors made in J.Crew's favorite fabric: a super-cozy boiled wool. It's tightly woven for major warmth and less bulk.

Lodge Coat: Inspired by the fabric used in old-school stadium blankets, with ribbed trim at the neck and cuffs and a quilted super-fill lining for extra warmth, the bestselling lodge coat is back for a more dramatic line to complete a daytime look.

The Most Special

J.Crew's most fashion-forward coats offer any outfit instant style credibility, and can be worn with versatility for any occasion or destination (not to mention in rain, sleet or snow).

Plush Fleece: This new favorite fabric comes in a jacket, bomber and vest, which provide warmth alongside that fashion layer to any going-out look. The Teddy Sherpa mimics the best woolen fleece in both classic colors as well as frosted olive, dried rose and warm brandy pops.

Animal Print Faux-Fur Coats: This must-have for winter includes fluffy faux fur, lots of pockets, a relaxed fit and silky lining (so it slides on easily over layers). It's a great styling piece in graphic leopard or cheetah patterning.

Collection Faux Fur: The best way to make a statement this winter is with this fun, faux-fur layer with a relaxed shape and oversized, pillowy collar. Peek inside this plush faux-fur and you'll find extra-special details like hints of floral print and a perfect-for-your-lipstick (or earbuds) pocket.

[J.Crew Men's Coat Styles]

The Winter Warmest

Inspired by vintage mountain gear and made with eco-friendly, high-performance materials, these warmest layers are designed to keep you frost-free (and looking sharp) on the chilliest days.

The Nordic Parka: The J.Crew Nordic Collection is engineered to sustain your style in all conditions. Combining a water-resistant exterior (made with organic cotton and recycled polyester) with insulation that's filled with eco-friendly PrimaLoft®, the Nordic is a premier feat of engineered style.

The Nordic Ghostnet Parka: The Ghostnet parka is made with ECONYL® nylon, a 100 percent regenerated fiber spun from nylon waste, , including 650 pounds of fishing nets, many of them abandoned and rescued from the ocean (aka "ghost nets"). The parka also has the eco-friendly PrimaLoft® insulation, making it sustainable, lightweight and super warm.

Lightweight Utility Parka: With eight pockets (six on the exterior and two inside), a corduroy-lined hood and an interior draw-cord waist, it's the kind of outer layer that'll become your catch all for day-to-night when you need extra protection over a hoodie or cashmere sweater. J.Crew's designers added a windowpane lining to ensure this hooded jacket looks good inside and out.

The Most Tailored

Your coat shouldn't be an afterthought—after all, it's one of the first things that people will notice. These designs are guaranteed to elevate your daytime wardrobe, and keep you warm in the process.

The Dock Peacoat: J.Crew updated its take on the famous naval coat (this one's modeled after a version from the 1930s) with an authentic, straight fit, corduroy-lined pockets and reinforced buttons. The result? A perfect early winter layer.

The Ludlow Topcoat: The Ludlow Topcoat is a classic piece that elevates every outfit. Cut from wool-cashmere blend from Italy's Manifattura Tessile Risaliti mill, it has a smooth Bemberg™ lining and perfectly fits our Ludlow Suit for a sharply tailored look from inside to out.

The Everyday Topcoat: This topcoat—with several functional pockets, a back vent, and a wallet-friendly price—is a classic piece that instantly elevates a more casual sweater-and-jeans weekend look.

Sussex Quilted Jacket: This best-selling jacket is back, with an upgrade: sustainable, lightweight and super warm PrimaLoft® filling, spun from recycled plastic bottles. The Sussex is a lightweight layer you'll wear every season.

[crewcuts Girls' Coat Styles]

Warm, Cozy & Dressed Up!

When the temperature drops, that little one is definitely going to want one of our toasty puffer jackets, parkas or faux–fur coats. Like all of crewcuts girls' outerwear, it'll keep her warm on her way to school, but still be the perfect piece to complement a holiday dress-up outfit too!

Girls' Fishtail Parka: Sustainable, lightweight and warm, this coat features functional details like a water-repellent exterior, thumbholes in the cuffs and snap-close straps for their mittens. Fancy occasion? She'll love the one with the faux-fur trim.

Girls' Chateau Parka: A pint-sized version of one of Mom's favorites, this (mini) chateau parka features deep pockets, cool zipper details, a removable faux-fur trim around the hood, and works over everything from her favorite jeans to her fanciest dresses.

Girls' Faux-Fur Coat: The whole family will love the soft and cool faux fur on this grown-up feeling coat – perfect for all occasions, and especially made for that family holiday party.

[crewcuts Boys' Coat Styles]

Minis of Our Best Men's Coats!

Choose from just–for–kids styles or pint–size versions of one of Dad's faves this season: when the temperature drops, crewcuts's toasty down jackets or kids' wool coats are the only way to go.

Kids' Puffer Jacket: This cool, colorful and un-bulky layer is perfect for those blustery winter days, and features tons of supersmart details, like thumb holes in the cuffs and snap-close straps for their mittens.

Boys' Fishtail Parka: Sustainable, lightweight and superwarm, with a hood to cuddle into, the Fishtail Parka offers full coverage to shield from winter winds.

Boys' Topcoat: A pint-sized version of one of Dad's favorites, this sharp topcoat has classic raglan sleeves and a fun pop of color under the collar; it's the perfect outerwear accompaniment to all of the season's dress-up outfits.

More on our Coats, Reimagined By J.Crew:

J.Crew is devoted to making its coat collection as eco-friendly as possible by expanding its partnership with PrimaLoft® – a lightweight recycled plastics down substitute – to a wider assortment of coats this year, as part of the commitment to the Re-Imagined by J.Crew sustainability program. Sustainable, lightweight and super warm, PrimaLoft® filling is spun from recycled plastic bottles. By using this material in so many winter layers, J.Crew has saved over2 million plastic bottles (that's 127,000 lbs of plastic!) from oceans and landfills.

More on the J.Crew x One Warm Coat Give-Back Program:

To round out the holiday season of giving, J.Crew has partnered with One Warm Coat for the third year in a row. One Warm Coat is a national non-profit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need. Customers are invited to donate a (gently) used piece of outerwear in stores only, in exchange for $25 off your purchase of $125+, including any of the new coats from J.Crew this winter (see a store associate for more details). Over the last two years of this partnership, J.Crew x One Warm Coat's efforts have contributed to providing winter coats to 6 million people in need.

About J.Crew:

J.Crew is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of October 30, 2019, the company operates 190 J.Crew retail stores and 172 J.Crew Factory stores throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

