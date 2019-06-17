J.Crew Names Billy May Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has named Billy May Chief Customer Officer for the J.Crew Brand, effective July 15, 2019. As Chief Customer Officer, he will lead customer-facing aspects of the business and be responsible for advancing J.Crew's digital transformation across marketing, loyalty, stores, and ecommerce. Mr. May will report to Michael J. Nicholson, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"Billy's significant industry experience across a range of well-known consumer brands, and his track record of innovative leadership in omni-channel marketing will elevate customer engagement across our digital, mobile, and store channels," said Mr. Nicholson. "He brings a collaborative, integrated approach to brand development, and we are looking forward to partnering with him to return J.Crew to profitability and long-term growth."

"Having spent my career building, scaling, and transforming global businesses, I'm humbled by the opportunity to work alongside J.Crew's leaders as a steward of this iconic brand," said Mr. May. "Customer experience is at the heart of any great retailer, and I am eager to work with this talented team to reignite the brand and more actively engage J.Crew's customers."

Mr. May was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Sur La Table, a privately-held retailer based in Seattle. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and member of the executive leadership team at Abercrombie & Fitch, where he led marketing, direct-to-consumer, and corporate development globally. While at A&F, he established the company's digital presence, scaled its $1B ecommerce business, developed an integrated, omni-channel operating model, and launched two branded loyalty programs. Earlier in his career, May served in digital and business leadership roles at adidas Group and Lowe's Companies. He is a fourth generation retailer who started his career as a management trainee and buyer within the May Department Stores Company.

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of June 17, 2019, the Company operates 195 J.Crew retail stores, 132 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 173 factory stores (including 41 J.Crew Mercantile stores). Certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website www.jcrew.com.

