JCSI Young Creatives Award Winners Announced

The JCS International Young Creatives Award was established to foster young talent across the globe while sparking a conversation around peace. JCS International was founded by the business and philanthropic leader Ronald S. Lauder. The New York City-based organization is engaged in a wide range of activities and services, including advocacy, policy research, strategic communications and content creation.

"We view the JCS International Young Creatives Award as an especially powerful way to promote peace through art," says Lauder, himself a recipient of the Directorate Award at the 34th International Emmys in 2006. "This year's winners represent three excellent examples of that vision."

The 2019 winners were selected by a blue-ribbon panel of international jurors comprised of Michal Grayevsky, chairman of the jury, president of JCS International and founder of Young Creative Awards; Amanda Nguyen, founder and CEO, Rise; Fred Graver, consultant; Anne Bahr Thompson, managing director of philanthropy, Synergos; Lisa Azuelos, film producer and director; Devin Woods, program manager, Big Bad Boo; Alvaro Pereira, television journalist, and Oliver Mahrdt, film and festival producer.

The three winners will be flown to New York to receive their award on Saturday, November 23, at the International Emmy World Television Festival. The International Emmy Awards Gala will follow on Monday, November 25th.

Information about the winners:

Next To Me

By: Breech Asher Harani

Country: Philippines

Summary: After the Battle of Marawi in the Philippines in 2017, many Muslims migrated from Marawi to Mindanao. Uprooted children were forced to transfer schools, where they were bullied and discriminated against, especially in non-Muslim communities.

It Starts Within

By: Artes Ferruni

Country: Albania

Summary: With all the world's problems, it can sometimes feel overwhelming to make a stand for peace. Where does one even start? This film explores a simple yet crucial answer to that question. Peace comes from within—and only from there can broader peace emerge.

P.E.A.C.E. – A Spoken Word

By: Funke Alafiatayo

Country: United Kingdom

Summary: Written and performed by Funke Alafiatayo, this spoken word film challenges the audience to think what it would be like if each of us took one minute to stand up for peace.

Contact: community@mg745fifth.com

SOURCE JCS International

Related Links

https://www.jcs-international.org

