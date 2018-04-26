J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction

Besides the overall satisfaction score, survey respondents ranked Frost highly for being customer-driven, proactive, financially stable and easy to do business with, and for having a good reputation.

"Although we aren't in business to win awards, awards like these are indicative of our commitment to providing great customer experiences and helping make our customers' lives better," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Whether they come to one of our financial centers, talk to a Frost banker over the phone any time day or night, visit one of our 1,200 ATMs, or make a transaction online or via our mobile app, our customers know we're there for them."

J.D. Power has studied retail banking for 13 years, but conducted a separate ranking for Texas banks for only nine years, and Frost has topped the Texas list in all nine. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 75,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The study measures satisfaction in six factors: account opening; channel activities; convenience; product/fees; problem resolution; and communication/advice. Banks are ranked based on overall customer satisfaction in 11 regions.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $31.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2018. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

