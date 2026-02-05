J.D. Power Brand Appeal Recognition Reflects Customer Trust in Southwest Gas

Customers rank Southwest Gas 2nd in the West in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Gas Utility Brand Appeal Index

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company") has been recognized by J.D. Power for earning customers' trust and confidence, ranking second in the West among Residential Gas Utilities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Gas Utility Brand Appeal Index. The recognition reflects strong customer perceptions of the Company's reputation, reliability, and overall impression.

The Brand Appeal Index measures customer perceptions across various areas, including familiarity, reputation, trust, and overall impression. Southwest Gas received a Brand Appeal score of 736, reflecting improved customer sentiment year over year and scoring 37 points above the West regional average.

"We're thankful to our customers for the trust they place in us every day," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "This recognition reflects what customers value most - reliability, integrity, and feeling supported when it matters. It also speaks to the employees who work behind the scenes to help deliver that experience and serve our communities with care."

Customer responses in the study also point to the importance of community involvement, environmental stewardship, and innovation, areas where customers continue to look for utilities to play a meaningful role.

The J.D. Power 2025 Gas Utility Brand Appeal Index is based on feedback from residential gas utility customers across the United States and evaluates how effectively utility brands earn customer confidence and build lasting relationships. For more information about the J.D. Power 2025 Brand Appeal Index, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2025-us-utility-brand-appeal-index-studies.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to serving more than two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Company focuses on providing safe and reliable service while supporting the communities it serves through responsible operations and sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation