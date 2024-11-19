J.D. POWER NAMES TWO SOUTHWEST RAPID REWARDS CREDIT CARDS ISSUED BY CHASE AS THE TOP CO-BRANDED AIRLINE CREDIT CARDS FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards issued by Chase earned the top spots in five study dimensions for its segment. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Card achieved No. 1 in Account Management, Benefits, Terms, and Rewards Redeeming, while the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card achieved No. 1 in Rewards Earning. The 2024 study, which was conducted between June 2023 and June 2024, is based on responses from 38,852 credit card customers.

"Our strong partnership with Chase allows us to offer some of the best airline cards in the industry, giving our Customers additional travel and earn benefits on top of those they receive as Members of our award-winning3 Rapid Rewards program," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President & Chief Product Officer at Southwest Airlines. "This distinguished honor reflects our unwavering commitment to Cardmembers."

"This industry recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering outstanding service to our Cardmembers. Our longstanding partnership with Southwest Airlines continues to set the standard for excellence for co-branded airline credit cards and provides our customers with best-in-class benefits and experiences," said Matthew Schlitz, Managing Director and Head of Southwest Credit Cards at Chase.

This recognition comes on the heels of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) receiving top honors and the leading Economy Class Customer Satisfaction distinction in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study2; receiving a No. 1 ranking on Newsweek's 2024 America's Best Customer Service list in the Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines subcategories; being named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the second year in a row; and being listed on Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ 2024 list4.

Exclusive Cardmember Benefits

Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority, Premier, Plus, and Business Cards offer Cardmembers exclusive benefits:

Earning unlimited Rapid Rewards ® 5 points (that don't expire) on every card purchase.

points (that don't expire) on every card purchase. Earning two times the points on everyday spend categories such as local transit and commuting purchases, including rideshare. Consumer credit cards earn two times the points on internet, cable, and phone services; and select streaming purchases.

Earning points that count toward the coveted Companion Pass ® , where Rapid Rewards Members can designate one person to fly with them for free 6 every time the Member purchases or redeems points for a flight.

, where Rapid Rewards Members can designate one person to fly with them for free every time the Member purchases or redeems points for a flight. Earning anniversary points after the Cardmember's anniversary each year.

Achieving accelerated earn on Southwest ® purchases.

purchases. Spending with the Premier Consumer and Business cards as well as Priority and Performance Business cards count towards tier qualification requirements.

Rapid Rewards Cardmembers can redeem their points for Southwest's exclusive Rapid Rewards Access Events.

1 Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Accounts subject to credit approval. Restrictions and limitations apply. Offer subject to change.

2 For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

3 For more information visit, swamedia.com/about-southwest/awards-and-recognition.

4 From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Southwest Airlines®.

5 All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

6 Doesn't include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way.

ABOUT CHASE

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves 84 million consumers and 6.9 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline7. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 73,0008 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years9 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 205010. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

7 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

8 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

9 1973-2019 annual profitability

10 Our net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.