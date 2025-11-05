SOUTHWEST ANNOUNCES DANIELLE COLLINS AS AIRLINE'S NEW HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has appointed Danielle Collins – a veteran of corporate finance, strategy, and investor relations – as its Managing Director of Investor Relations. Her Southwest Airlines® tenure began Nov. 3.

"Danielle has a proven track record in corporate strategy and investor engagement and is a trusted voice within the institutional investor community," said Tom Doxey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Southwest Airlines. "She will be an outstanding asset to Southwest as we continue communicating our transformation, strategic priorities, and long-term value proposition."

Collins joins Southwest® after a nearly two-decade stint with Shell, where she held roles in accounting, finance process management, and strategic performance while based in Canada. For the past seven years, she led Shell's relationships with shareholders, analysts, and institutional investors in North America from the company's Houston headquarters.

"I'm thrilled to join Southwest during such a transformative and exciting period in the Company's history," said Collins. "Southwest has a great financial story to tell, and I'm excited to share it with the investment community."

Originally from the Canadian Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Collins holds a Bachelor of Arts with a political science focus and Bachelor of Commerce with an accounting focus from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.