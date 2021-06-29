JDX Consulting Appoints Mark Croxon as Global Head of Market Infrastructure

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX, the global financial services consulting firm, announced today that Mark Croxon will join the firm as Global Head of Market Infrastructure.

Mark joins having spent the last 3 years at Thames Bench, a consultancy business of which he is the founder, working on Regulatory and Market Infrastructure assignments for investment banks and key FMI providers, including the London Stock Exchange Group. The subject matter expertise and breadth of knowledge acquired from creating the OTC Client Clearing Business at Nomura post financial crisis, and subsequently leading the MiFID II programme as European Head of Regulatory and Market Structure Strategy at Bloomberg LP ensures Mark is well positioned to support JDX's continued success in this domain. Prior to this, Mark spent his formative years in Operations and Risk roles at JP Morgan.

Mark brings over 25 years' experience working in the financial industry, with a keen focus on how firms prepare for new regulatory events, remediate tactical compliance solutions, and adapt to changes in the resulting market structure. Mark, having worked in multiple Tier 1 Investment Bank Front Offices and global Financial Market Infrastructures, brings the network and relationships to influence and drive industry transformation. JDX welcomes Mark during an exciting and progressive time. His unrivalled experience, insight and expertise will be a huge asset as the Firm continues to grow its delivery capability. Mark will be a member of the JDX Senior Leadership team working closely with Managing Director Stuart McClymont to support the development of JDX's global solutions capability leading the Market Infrastructure domain.

Managing Director, Stuart McClymont said "Having worked with Mark on a number of occasions on pioneering and innovative industry initiatives, I am thrilled with the depth and breadth he will bring to the senior JDX Leadership team. Mark has unparalleled experience and capability to drive and package our unique solutions for end-to-end connectivity and integration of multiple market initiatives for our global Corporate & Investment Banking, Financial Market Infrastructure and Financial Technology Clients."

Mark commented "More than at any time since the financial crisis, I see that financial market participants are seeking solutions to increase operational efficiency, lower operating costs, and manage financial resources more effectively. Having worked closely with JDX over the past three years, I recognise them to be the leading independent, objective, practitioner led consultancy with fantastic working relationships with banks, buyside firms and FMI providers. I am privileged to join JDX and look forward to contributing to the firm's ongoing success through the further development of the Market Infrastructure Domain."

About JDX Consulting

Formed in 2012, JDX is a global market-leading specialist consulting business focussed on delivering solutions for investment banks, financial market infrastructure and technology enablement. JDX helps by advising on and implementing innovative change, adapting to evolving market structure, and supporting operations delivery and improvement.

