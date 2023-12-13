Jean-Claude Dubacher appointed to the Executive Board of B. Braun SE

News provided by

B. Braun Medical Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

 Additionally, he will assume global responsibility for the B. Braun Avitum division and Chairman of the Executive Board of B. Braun Avitum AG

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting on December 12, the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE appointed Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher as a member of the Executive Board of B. Braun SE effective April 1, 2024. He will assume responsibility for the B. Braun Avitum division and at the same time become Chairman of the Executive Board of B. Braun Avitum AG. He will take over both functions from Anna Maria Braun, who is currently responsible for the division on an interim basis alongside her role as CEO of B. Braun SE.

Continue Reading
Jean-Claude Dubacher
Jean-Claude Dubacher

Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher joined the B. Braun Group on August 1, 2019. As Chairman of the Board and CEO of B. Braun of America, he successfully developed B. Braun's US business. Dr. Dubacher has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, where he has worked in strategy, commercial, supply chain, and manufacturing. Before joining B. Braun, he was Head of Commercial Operations for Johnson & Johnson's surgical ophthalmology division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dr. Dubacher studied law at the University of Zurich and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. 

"I am delighted that we have once again been able to fill an Executive Board position from within our own ranks. Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher brings additional internationality and comprehensive medical technology expertise to the Executive Board. The Board is therefore very well positioned to further strengthen B. Braun as a leading medical technology company and to position it in the international markets," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Rödder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE.

About B. Braun Group

B. Braun is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. With over 65,000 employees, B. Braun is a true partner developing smart solutions and setting standards to drive advancements in health care. In 2022, the B. Braun Group earned 8.5 billion euros in sales.

About B. Braun Medical Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

Also from this source

B. Braun of America Appoints Two Global Healthcare Leaders to its Board of Directors

B. Braun of America Appoints Two Global Healthcare Leaders to its Board of Directors

B. Braun of America Inc., a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, today announced the appointment of two new members to the company's ...
B. Braun Announces Comprehensive Resources to Address Health Inequities in Vascular Access and Care

B. Braun Announces Comprehensive Resources to Address Health Inequities in Vascular Access and Care

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today at the Association for Vascular Access...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.