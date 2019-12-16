Jean-Claude Dubacher Named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc.

"Jean-Claude's broad leadership experience across multiple therapy areas and business disciplines will serve us well at B. Braun," said Caroll H. Neubauer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, B. Braun of America Inc. "His focus on customers and supporting people to be successful in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling products and services that benefit patients is exactly the right approach to ensure our ongoing growth."

Mr. Dubacher's experience in the healthcare industry spans more than 15 years in consulting and corporate roles, including strategy, commercial, supply chain and manufacturing. Before joining B. Braun, he led commercial operations for the Surgical Ophthalmology Division of Johnson & Johnson in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Dubacher holds a Ph.D. in law from the University of Zurich in Switzerland, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am excited to be part of the B. Braun family, and look forward to continuing our long legacy of partnering with customers and stakeholders across the healthcare industry to help make a difference for the millions of patients we serve across the U.S. and Canada," said Dubacher.

After living in locations including the US, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Spain, the Dubacher family recently settled in the Lehigh Valley, PA.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

