Jean LaTorre Joins Guardian as Chief Investment Officer

With this appointment, Tom Sorell will transition to retirement by the end of the year. "We thank Tom for his dedicated years of service to the Company, 17 of which were as Chief Investment Officer," said Mulligan. "His leadership has enabled us to successfully navigate market conditions for the considerable benefit of our policyholders for the last 25 years."

As Chief Investment Officer, LaTorre will be responsible for Guardian's investment policy and strategy across public and private equity, fixed income and commercial real estate. She is joining the company after a nearly 30-year career at Aetna, where she was most recently Chief Investment Officer and Corporate Economist overseeing the management of over $40 billion in diversified assets. Additionally, she led the pensions business, economic analysis and chaired Aetna Capital Management, the company's fully owned hedge fund.

LaTorre is a Chartered Financial Analyst and earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and English from the State University of New York at Albany.

