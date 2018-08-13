Jean Pierre Gagnon and Robert Metcalfe join Avison Young in Montreal

Highly regarded investment real estate specialists become Principals,



will help grow firm's capital markets services across Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Denis Perreault, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm's Montreal office, announced today the strategic hiring of investment real estate specialists Jean Pierre Gagnon and Robert Metcalfe.

Effective immediately, Gagnon and Metcalfe become Principals of Avison Young and will help grow the firm's capital markets services across Quebec. Gagnon brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, while Metcalfe brings more than 30 years. Both join Avison Young from CBRE in Montreal, where they were vice-presidents specializing in investment property transactions.

"We're thrilled that Jean Pierre and Robert have joined our capital markets team in Montreal," comments Perreault. "Both are highly regarded industry veterans and ideal fits for Avison Young's client-centric business model and collaborative culture. They will play leading roles as we grow our capital markets services across Quebec. Their extensive industry experience, strong track records and positive business relationships will benefit our clients and company alike. We look forward to Jean Pierre and Robert collaborating with our leasing specialists, property and project managers and other Avison Young professionals as we provide a full-service platform to investors and asset managers looking for creative portfolio solutions."

During his career, Gagnon has negotiated numerous property investment sales transactions while advising clients on portfolios containing office, retail and industrial assets. Prior to joining CBRE, he held executive, broker and appraiser positions in Montreal with Samson Bélair/Deloitte & Touche, and Altus Group.

Gagnon is active in the industry as a chartered real estate broker and member of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ), as well as a chartered appraiser and member of the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec (OÉAQ). For the past 20 years, he has also been a part-time teacher of the income approach to value for trainee appraisers seeking their final certification. Gagnon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in real estate and finance from McGill University.

"I'm looking forward to joining Avison Young's capital markets group in Montreal and advising clients on their diverse investment property portfolios," states Gagnon. "I'm also excited to be part of Avison Young's principal-led business model and its growing team of entrepreneurial real estate professionals. This is a great opportunity to provide value-added services to new and long-term clients and a one-stop solution for investors in office, retail and industrial portfolios."

Metcalfe has extensive experience as both an investment property broker and appraiser. At CBRE which he joined in 2001, he co-led the Montreal division of the company's national investment team. During the last five years that Robert spent with the team, he was involved in the negotiation of investment transactions that had a combined value of nearly $3 billion and covered more than 100 properties. Metcalfe was also CBRE's assistant executive officer for the company in Quebec from 2013 to 2018. Prior to joining CBRE, he was a senior appraiser and real estate consultant at Royal LePage Advisory Services in Montreal, which he joined in 1989.

During his career, he has developed expertise in office buildings, shopping centres and other retail properties, hotels, seniors housing, industrial and multi-residential properties, land and redevelopment, and institutional and special-purpose properties, including pharmaceutical facilities and telecommunications sites.

"I'm eager to help Avison Young expand its capital markets services throughout Montreal and across Quebec," says Metcalfe. "As I was weighing my next career move, Avison Young stood out due to its unique business model, which emphasizes collaboration and partnerships instead of the traditional hierarchies that are all too common in our industry. I also look forward to working with my new colleagues across the country, as well as in the rest of North America and Europe."

Metcalfe is active in the industry as a chartered real estate broker and member of the OACIQ. He is also a chartered appraiser and has been a member of the OÉAQ since 1989. He holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from HEC Montréal, and a Certificate in Real Estate Business from Université du Québec à Montréal.

"Jean-Pierre and Robert are valuable additions to our Montreal team," adds Mark Fieder, Avison Young Principal and COO, Canadian Operations. "Their experience as both brokers and appraisers will be instrumental in helping our clients adopt the best strategies when making investments and dispositions. They will also be an important part of our national capital markets team across Canada."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality properties.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal and Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, Avison Young : 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

, Principal and Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, : cell: Denis Perreault , Principal and Managing Director, Montreal , Avison Young : 514.905.0604

, Principal and Managing Director, , : Jean Pierre Gagnon , Principal, Avison Young : 514.905.5444

Principal, : Robert Metcalfe , Principal, Avison Young : 514.905.5442

, Principal, : Mark Fieder , Principal, COO, Canadian Operations, Avison Young : 416.673.4051

, Principal, COO, Canadian Operations, : Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young : 416.673.4028

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:



For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters



• Please click on links to view and download photos of Jean Pierre Gagnon and Robert Metcalfe:



https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Jean_Pierre_Gagnon.jpg https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Robert_Metcalfe.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young Commercial Real Estate (BC)

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

