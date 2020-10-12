Jeannie Cho Joins QDOBA Mexican Eats as Chief Marketing Officer

"I am excited to have Jeannie – a seasoned food-industry marketing executive – as an integral member of the QDOBA team," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "She brings tremendous ability to elevate our brand position and purpose to achieve top line growth through her strategic and breakthrough thinking. I am confident that Jeannie's analytical and creative approach to marketing will lead to even greater success for QDOBA."

Prior to joining QDOBA, Cho held successive roles at PepsiCo where she led multi-billion dollar brand portfolios to industry leading growth. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Marketing, Frito-Lay Portfolio, and previously as Vice President of Marketing, Global Brands (Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos), having also served in innovation and digital leadership positions. During her tenure, Cho launched multiple award-winning innovative brand campaigns and products, reinvigorating brands to cultural relevance and record growth. Cho received her undergraduate degree from Yale and M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am excited to join QDOBA and partner with Keith and the leadership team to accelerate the growth agenda for the brand. I look forward to amplifying the brand story to unlock a taste of extra flavor to enrich the lives of our guests and the communities we serve," adds Cho.

For more information on QDOBA, visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. For two years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE QDOBA

Related Links

http://www.QDOBA.com

