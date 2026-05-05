Jebbee and Align Center for Workforce Development Launch Scalable Public-Private Partnership to Strengthen Michigan's Workforce

Collaboration connects students, educators and employers through a sustainable model that bridges education and real-world career pathways

ADRIAN, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebbee, a breakthrough career and college readiness social platform, is proud to announce a new public-private partnership with the Align Center for Workforce Development. Together, they have developed a self-sustaining, scalable model designed to strengthen career readiness and address Michigan's growing talent gap.

The partnership will be formally introduced today at the Align Center for Workforce Development Luncheon, where Jebbee Co-Founder Stephanie Hickman Boyse will co-present with Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker.

Michigan has set a goal for 60% of working-age adults to hold a skill certificate or college degree by 2030. At the same time, K–12 schools are expanding career exploration requirements earlier in students' academic journeys. The Jebbee–Align Center for Workforce Development partnership helps meet this moment by creating consistent, meaningful connections between students, educators and local employers.

"Students are asking for more relevance and real-world exposure as they explore their futures," said Stephanie Hickman Boyse, CEO and co-founder of Jebbee. "This partnership creates a sustainable way for communities to connect education and industry and make career pathways more visible, accessible, and aligned to real opportunities."

Research highlights the urgency: nearly 60% of students want more career awareness opportunities, while 85% of college graduates say they were not adequately prepared for the workplace. At the same time, employers report ongoing challenges finding talent with the right experience and foundational skills.

"This gives us a practical way to better align what students are learning with real career pathways," said Nate Parker, superintendent of Adrian Public Schools. "Through this partnership, we're expanding opportunities for students while helping local employers play a more active role in developing future talent."

Jebbee replaces one-off career events with continuous, real-time engagement between students and professionals. This model streamlines decision-making for schools and employers while building more resilient, long-term talent pipelines.

"This is about building a workforce ecosystem that works for everyone," Hickman Boyse added. "When schools and businesses collaborate in meaningful ways, students make better decisions, employers find stronger candidates and communities grow and prosper."

By partnering with the Align Center for Workforce Development, Jebbee is establishing a model that can be replicated across Michigan and nationwide—helping bridge the gap between education and workforce needs in a sustainable, scalable way.

About Jebbee

Jebbee is a social media platform for career exploration. It connects students with mentors, educational institutions, and companies to discover suitable career paths and the educational programs to achieve them. The platform offers one-of-a-kind features like CareerMatch, SchoolMatch, and virtual CareerDay events that link career readiness and education in a modern and interactive way. Find your passion. Find your path. Download the app for free by visiting www.jebbee.com.

Align Center for Workforce Development

The Align Center for Workforce Development is a state-of-the-art training and development hub serving employers, and local talent seeking reskilling or upskilling opportunities. Our mission is to empower, equip, and elevate the community through workforce development by providing hands-on training, fostering meaningful employer partnerships, and offering consulting services that create pathways to sustainable careers while helping organizations strengthen their teams and position themselves for long-term success. As part of a regional network, we work collaboratively to build a stronger talent pipeline across Lenawee County. Learn more at www.aligncentermi.org.

Media Contact:

Elise Quintana

FINN Partners

[email protected]

(248) 891-7304

SOURCE Jebbee