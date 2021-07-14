Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for the 2022 Compass Lineup

The 2022 Jeep ® Compass debuts with an authentic, new premium design and an all-new modern interior with advanced safety and security features, including semi-autonomous driving and a host of next-generation technologies including a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and a new available 10.25-inch frameless full-color TFT cluster, to make it the most connected, technologically advanced Compass yet, with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $24,995 (all prices exclude $1,495 destination).

"A hallmark of the Jeep brand is actively listening to our customers, and with the new 2022 Jeep Compass we stayed true to our roots by delivering unmatched Jeep 4x4 capability, a clear differentiator for any Jeep brand SUV in the market," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "But we didn't stop at legendary Jeep capability. We also delivered an incredibly modern, spacious and technically advanced interior for this new Compass, packed with next-generation safety and technology for a starting price less than $25,000."

The 2022 Jeep Compass has a starting U.S. MSRP of $24,995 for front-wheel-drive vehicles and $26,495 for 4x4 models. The lineup consists of five different trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, new Latitude LUX, Limited and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk.

Pricing for the 2022 Jeep Compass:

Sport – 4x2: $24,995 / 4x4: $26,495

/ 4x4: Latitude – 4x2: $26,525 / 4x4: $28,025

/ 4x4: Latitude LUX – 4x4: $29,595

Trailhawk – 4x4: $31,395

Limited – 4x4: $31,395

The 2022 Jeep Compass is scheduled to start arriving in Jeep dealerships in the fall of 2021.

2022 Compass Sport

The Compass Sport boasts a new design and comes loaded with standard features at a starting U.S. MSRP of $24,995 for front-wheel drive and $26,495 for 4x4 models.

All trims, including Sport, feature an enhanced exterior design that combines premium craftsmanship with iconic Jeep styling. The front view has been resculpted to showcase a modern fascia, new signature seven-slot grille and restyled, slim LED headlamps. The lower grille is proportionally larger to maximize engine cooling, while adding distinct detail to its tailored appearance.

Once inside, the Sport model boasts a new, modern and spacious interior that provides double the storage capacity over previous generations and highlights next-generation technologies. The front cockpit has a prominent new design aesthetic, with a redesigned instrument panel and new slim HVAC vents.

Several new functional features include a streamlined cup holder and a redesigned shifter bezel with an integrated park brake. The new layout provides greater driver accessibility and allows for a more spacious front bin.

The Sport model also features the new five times faster Uconnect 5 system with a standard 8.4-inch high-definition touchscreen (largest standard entry-level touchscreen in its class). The system offers a customizable, one-touch home screen, five user profiles and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To enhance connectivity, Sport models offer USB Type A and new Type C ports in the front row, which allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The second row offers passengers a standard USB Type A port.

Sport comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Active Lane Management with LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Pedestrian/Cyclist detection and more. Additional standard safety features include LED reflector headlamps, Hill-start Assist and ParkView rear backup camera with active grid lines.

Standard on the 4x4 Sport model is the Jeep Active Drive system that can provide as much as 100% of the engine's available torque to the rear wheels, enabling optimal grip in low-traction conditions. Included is the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, which provides up to three modes (Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud) for the best four-wheel-drive performance on- or off-road and in all weather conditions.

The Sport model is powered by the standard the fuel-efficient 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine with 177 horsepower, 172 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission (4x4) or six-speed automatic transmission (4x2). The engine also delivers up to 31 miles per gallon highway (4x2), a highway driving range of more than 400 miles and a maximum towing capacity of up to 2,000 pounds (4x4 models). Compass 4x4 models also feature a class-exclusive fully disconnecting rear axle and power-transfer unit (PTU) to provide enhanced fuel economy.

Sport also features standard 16-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, heated, power adjustable mirrors, roof rails, deep-tint sunscreen glass, 3.5-in. thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display, cloth seats with manual six-way driver and passenger seats with driver height adjuster, steering wheel with mounted audio control and six-speaker audio system.

2022 Compass Latitude

The Jeep Compass Latitude model builds on the many standard features of the Sport model and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $26,525 for front-wheel drive and $28,025 for 4x4 models.

The Latitude model's interior features premium cloth/vinyl seats, premium wrapped steering wheel, illuminated visors, leather shifter knob and overhead ambient interior lighting.

Standard exterior features include 17-inch painted aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, cornering front fog lamps, power Gloss Black mirrors with a heating element, body-color door handles and remote proximity keyless entry.

Available next-generation safety features on the Latitude model include Adaptive Cruise Control, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and 360-degree surround view camera.

Other available features for Latitude include rain-sensing/intermittent wipers, windshield wiper deicer, 7-in. full-color TFT digital cluster display, dual-zone automatic temperature control, power eight-way driver seat with power two-way lumbar adjuster, heated front seats, new wireless charging pad, new available second-row USB Type C port, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, nine-speaker Alpine sound system, remote start system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, universal garage door opener and a new hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.

The Compass Latitude model's available Altitude Package has a starting U.S. MSRP of $28,020 (4x2) and $29,520 (4x4). It adds distinct appearance details, including 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Neutral Grey and Gloss Black exterior accents and badging, black roof, bright exhaust tips, premium vinyl/cloth seats in black with Light Tungsten accent stitching, Piano Black interior accents and black headliner.

2022 Compass Latitude LUX (New Trim)

With a starting U.S. MSRP of $29,595, the all-new Compass Latitude LUX 4x4 delivers consumers a new level of comfort, luxury and safety, combined with legendary Jeep capability.

The Latitude LUX comes standard with the full-time Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system, the Jeep Selec-Terrain system and 18-inch aluminum painted Satin Carbon wheels with all-season tires.

Interior features include leather, heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, eight-way power driver seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment, auto-dim rearview mirror, 7-inch full-color TFT digital cluster display, remote start and security alarm.

The Latitude LUX trim introduces the new 10.1-inch digital Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio. The infotainment system is encapsulated in a bonded glass lens for a seamless, high-tech appearance.

Available next-generation safety features on the Latitude LUX model include Adaptive Cruise Control, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and 360-degree surround view camera.

Other available features for Latitude LUX include premium LED taillamps, auto-high beam headlamp control, LED auto high-beam projector headlamps, premium LED fog lamps, windshield wiper deicer, rain-sensing/intermittent wipers, dual-zone automatic temperature control, wireless charging pad, second-row USB Type C port, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, nine-speaker Alpine sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, universal garage door opener and hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.

2022 Compass Trailhawk

Built for both on- and off-road adventures, the Trail Rated Compass Trailhawk 4x4 model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $31,395.

The Trailhawk model adds Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, which builds on the Jeep Active Drive system and affords a 20:1 crawl ratio and low range for 4x4 Trail Rated capability. Trailhawk also adds an exclusive Selec-Terrain Rock mode, a 1-inch factory lift to deliver 8.6 inches of ground clearance, water fording up to 19 inches, high-strength steel skid plates, signature red front and rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-season performance tires.

For even greater Trail Rated off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes Hill-descent Control on Trailhawk models. Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades without the need for throttle or brake pedals.

The exterior features a signature look for this Jeep performance model, with a new signature red and black anti-glare hood decal. A refreshed upper fascia showcases a striking matte black grille with new rugged "Jeep Teeth." The middle grille is larger than its on-road counterpart to maximize airflow.

Advanced safety technologies and cameras are positioned higher within it, out of harm's way. Adding to its menacing new look, the middle grille blends seamlessly into the matte black lower fascia that showcases larger integrated fog lamp bezels. And a new front skid plate reinforces the Trailhawk's 30-degree approach angle, a competitive off-roading trait for which Jeep vehicles are known.

For the first time on Compass, heated second-row seats are available on Trailhawk and Limited models. The Trailhawk introduces a new frameless 10.25-inch full-color TFT cluster – one of the largest in the segment. The customizable cluster has nearly two dozen different menus to choose from and is available on Trailhawk and Limited models (standard with the High Altitude Package).

The Trailhawk model also introduces new advanced driver-assist systems. Highway Assist (late availability) delivers hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving. The Traffic Sign Recognition feature displays supplemental speed limit sign information. Standard on Trailhawk is Adaptive Cruise Control, with the available ParkSense front and rear park assist system, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist system and 360-degree surround view camera.

Other available features on Trailhawk include premium LED lighting, windshield wiper deicer, remote start system, premium leather bucket seats, power eight-way front-row seats with power two-way lumbar adjuster, driver memory seat, heated and ventilated front-row seats, heated second-row seats, premium heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging pad, second-row USB ports, 115-volt power outlet, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and premium Alpine nine-speaker sound system, universal garage door opener and hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.

2022 Compass Limited

For customers seeking premium materials and advanced features, the Compass Limited 4x4 starts at a U.S. MSRP of $31,395.

The Limited model debuts with a new Black and Steel Grey interior with wrapped Sepia accents. The driver and front passenger door trim panels are soft to the touch with contrast stitching that matches the Steel Grey seats. The remainder of the interior is lightly accented with Burnished Copper stitching.

The Limited features premium interior appointments, such as heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with Satin Chrome Silver accents, power eight-way driver seat with power two-way lumbar adjuster, luxury leather heated front seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, illuminated front map pockets and door handles, rearview auto-dimming mirror, 7-inch full-color driver and a 10.1-inch digital Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio.

Exterior touches include 18-inch aluminum diamond cut wheels with Gloss Black pockets, Bright Chrome and Silver painted accents, Gloss Black roof, Bright Chrome roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, power adjustable, heated mirrors with side marker, black painted roof and windshield wiper deicer.

Available advanced driver-assist systems include Highway Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. Standard on Limited is Adaptive Cruise Control, with the available ParkSense front and rear park assist system and 360-degree surround view camera.

The Compass Limited equipped with the High Altitude Package has a starting U.S. MSRP of $33,990 and adds distinct Neutral Grey and Gloss Black exterior appearance details, black roof, body-color painted front and rear lower fascias and painted side flares, full suite of premium LED lighting (automatic high-beam projector LED headlamps, fog lamps, taillamps) and 19-inch Satin Granite Crystal aluminum wheels. On the inside, High Altitude adds leather seats in black with Tungsten accent stitching and Piano Black interior accents, black headliner, reversible cargo mat, premium nine-speaker Alpine audio system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 10.25-in. TFT color cluster and 10.1-in. Uconnect 5 radio with navigation.

Jeep Wave® customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the 2022 Jeep Compass. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

