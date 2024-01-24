Jeep® Brand Brings 35-inch Tires to Two-door 2024 Wrangler for the First Time Ever

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models with Xtreme 35 Tire Package offer 35-inch tires straight from the factory

Equipped with the $4,495 Xtreme 35 Tire Package, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models deliver best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees, as well as uncompromising approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability

2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon two-door with Xtreme 35 Tire Package

The Jeep® brand is taking the iconic two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler to new heights, literally, and bolstering the Wrangler's legendary 4x4 capability and go-anywhere attitude by announcing a new Xtreme 35 Tire Package, offered for the first time ever on the new 2024 Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models. The Xtreme 35 Tire Package first debuted on Wrangler four-door in 2021, enabling customers to add a common capability upgrade straight from the factory.

"Our passionate Jeep Wrangler customers are always asking for more – more capability and more adventure – so it's a natural follow up to the success we've seen on the four-door Wrangler to now – for the first time ever – offer the 35-inch Tire Package on the two-door Wrangler," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "These 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires on the two-door Willys and Rubicon models deliver extreme capability, including best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees, straight from the factory with a factory warranty."

In addition to best-in-class breakover angle, equipped with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package, the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models deliver uncompromising approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:

Approach angle – 47.2 degrees

Breakover angle – 32.4 degrees

Departure angle – 40.4 degrees

Ground clearance – 12.6 inches

Water fording – 34 inches

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,495, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package is available on Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models equipped with the 2.0-liter turbo engine. The package includes:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

17-by-8-inch beadlock capable wheels

Swing gate reinforcement

4.56:1 axle ratio

1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

At a starting U.S. MSRP of $62,295 (excluding $1,895 destination), the new 2024 Wrangler Rubicon X two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbo engine features the Xtreme 35 Tire Package as standard equipment.

Customers can order the Xtreme 35 Tire Package on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine starting now. The package will be available to order on the Jeep Wrangler Willys two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine later this quarter.

Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in March.

