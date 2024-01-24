Jeep® Brand Brings 35-inch Tires to Two-door 2024 Wrangler for the First Time Ever

News provided by

Stellantis

24 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models with Xtreme 35 Tire Package offer 35-inch tires straight from the factory
  • Equipped with the $4,495 Xtreme 35 Tire Package, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models deliver best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees, as well as uncompromising approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability
  • Customer orders are open now for the Rubicon model and production is scheduled to start at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant in March
Continue Reading
2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon two-door with Xtreme 35 Tire Package
2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon two-door with Xtreme 35 Tire Package

The Jeep® brand is taking the iconic two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler to new heights, literally, and bolstering the Wrangler's legendary 4x4 capability and go-anywhere attitude by announcing a new Xtreme 35 Tire Package, offered for the first time ever on the new 2024 Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models. The Xtreme 35 Tire Package first debuted on Wrangler four-door in 2021, enabling customers to add a common capability upgrade straight from the factory.

"Our passionate Jeep Wrangler customers are always asking for more – more capability and more adventure – so it's a natural follow up to the success we've seen on the four-door Wrangler to now – for the first time ever – offer the 35-inch Tire Package on the two-door Wrangler," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "These 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires on the two-door Willys and Rubicon models deliver extreme capability, including best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees, straight from the factory with a factory warranty."

In addition to best-in-class breakover angle, equipped with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package, the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models deliver uncompromising approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:  

  • Approach angle – 47.2 degrees
  • Breakover angle – 32.4 degrees 
  • Departure angle – 40.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance – 12.6 inches
  • Water fording – 34 inches

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,495, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package is available on Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models equipped with the 2.0-liter turbo engine. The package includes:  

  • LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires
  • 17-by-8-inch beadlock capable wheels
  • Swing gate reinforcement
  • 4.56:1 axle ratio
  • 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

At a starting U.S. MSRP of $62,295 (excluding $1,895 destination), the new 2024 Wrangler Rubicon X two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbo engine features the Xtreme 35 Tire Package as standard equipment.

Customers can order the Xtreme 35 Tire Package on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine starting now. The package will be available to order on the Jeep Wrangler Willys two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine later this quarter.

Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in March.

Jeep Brand
Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Also from this source

Style, Speed and Sophistication in Motion: Get Ready to Take a Seat in the All-new, All-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S

Style, Speed and Sophistication in Motion: Get Ready to Take a Seat in the All-new, All-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S

The Jeep® brand is celebrating another year of firsts in 2024, preparing to launch its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and expanding its...
Ram Introduces All-new ProMaster Electric Van

Ram Introduces All-new ProMaster Electric Van

All-new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) is the next step in Ram brand's electrification journey to deliver the industry's best electrified options to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.