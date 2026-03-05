Jeep® Brand Celebrates 85 Years of Unmatched 4x4 Capability and Adventure Leadership With Special Editions

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand debuts limited 85th Anniversary editions celebrating eight-and-a-half decades of freedom, capability and iconic design

Special editions will be offered for Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass

Jeep® 85th Anniversary Special Edition Models

The Jeep® brand today celebrates a milestone in its storied history of purpose-built, 4x4 vehicles, marking its 85th anniversary this year. The brand recently kicked off its birthday celebration with the Twelve 4 Twelve product-drop campaign, beginning with the highly anticipated HEMI®-powered Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, a comeback driven directly by customer demand.

The Twelve 4 Twelve initiative continues throughout 2026 with a new, special-edition Jeep Wrangler debuting once a month. Alongside the Twelve 4 Twelve campaign, the Convoy program rolls out special-edition Gladiator models to honor the most capable and only open-air midsize truck.

"Jeep brand was purpose-built to do more than move people; it was built for duty before it was built for the adventures our customers experience every day, designed to go anywhere and do anything, without compromise," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "We've listened to our customers for 85 years, and that feedback has guided Jeep since the 1941 Willys, the vehicle that set the standard for every Jeep that came after it."

To commemorate the occasion, the brand today revealed new, special-edition 85th Anniversary editions for Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass. This follows the recent debut of the Wrangler and Gladiator 85th Anniversary editions. Both vehicles are bold nods to Jeep Americana heritage, with plaid taking the spotlight, channeling generations of hardworking tradition, outdoor freedom and classic style for modern adventure.

The exteriors of each 85th Anniversary edition are easily distinguished with Steel Oxide wheel designs and unique badging graphics finished in Agave Blue. On the inside, vehicles receive unique elements, including Mayan Gold thread accents and seat tags finished in Blue Agave and Mayan Gold.

A Legacy Forged in 4x4 Firsts

This ethos of purpose-built resonates through the last 85 years with leadership in capability, technology and industry firsts. This includes the 1949 Willys Wagon, the first utility vehicle in the industry to feature four-wheel drive and an all-steel construction.

Customers quickly grew to appreciate and trust the 4x4 capability, safety and recreation associated with the Jeep brand in the second half of the 20th century, leading to world's first SUV: the 1963 Jeep Wagoneer.

In 1973, the Jeep brand introduced the innovative Quadra-Trac 4x4 system. Fewer than 10 years later, Jeep created the modern SUV segment with the 1984 Cherokee. In 1993, Jeep brand's trend-setting nature ushered in the original, premium SUV with the Grand Cherokee.

Today, the Jeep brand remains the only place for true open-air, off-road freedom. Backed by 85 years of legendary 4x4 expertise, its innovation and capability power a full lineup of adventure SUVs. Later this year, the brand will launch the world's first electric Trail Rated SUV: the all-new Jeep Recon.

For additional insight into the Jeep brand's storied heritage, visit jeep.com/history.

Timeline

1945: Willys CJ-2A introduced for farming, ranching and other industrial applications

Fold-down tailgate

Power take-off unit

First vehicle to introduce iconic seven slot grille

1949: Willys Wagon introduced as the first all-steel utility vehicle

First utility vehicle to feature four-wheel drive

1955: Jeep Dispatcher keeps America's postal service moving

1957: Jeep Forward Control provides U.S. with 4x4 utility pickup to tackle toughest work

First light-duty forward-control trucks offered in America

First 4x4 forward-control vehicles

1963: Jeep marries four-wheel drive and passenger-car styling with the world's first SUV, the Jeep Wagoneer

Industry first: Four-wheel drive mated to an automatic transmission

1973: Jeep brand introduces innovative Quadra-Trac 4x4 system

1984: Jeep Cherokee becomes first unibody SUV

First shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with Command-Trac system

1993: Jeep brand sets trends with new Grand Cherokee

Introduces Quadra-Coil and Quadra-Trac systems, plus a standard airbag

2002: Jeep brand introduces Selec-Trac full-time 4WD

2005: QuadraDrive II with eLSD debuts

WK-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee

2006: The first SRT-badged Jeep model debuts

WK-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee

2007: The first four-door Jeep Wrangler debuts

2014: The first Trailhawk-badged model debuts with KL-generation Cherokee

2018: The first Jeep Trackhawk model debuts – the fastest Jeep ever, with a 707-horsepower HEMI V-8

2020: Jeep Gladiator debuts – the first open-air midsize pickup truck

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis