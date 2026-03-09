Dodge Delivers Year-round Performance With Intelligent AWD Systems for 2026 Charger and Durango Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Winter weather may send other performance vehicles scurrying for a long nap in the garage, but the intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems in 2026 Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango models mean the fun keeps going in snowy, inclement weather conditions.

Every season is Dodge season with all-wheel drive (AWD) standard on next-generation

Dodge Charger modern muscle cars

Gasoline-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models and the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack can handle the snow with 50/50 torque split – and also burn up the summer in a rear-wheel-drive setup that enables muscle-car fun

Dodge Durango is built to haul – and tow – with a full suite of all-wheel-drive systems

Engineers developed AWD drivetrains to deliver the right amount of torque to each axle, supplying what Dodge drivers demand

"All-wheel-drive capability takes Dodge performance vehicles from three-season to all-season daily drivers," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "These systems give Dodge the opportunity to deliver Dodge attitude to customers across the entire country."

Stellantis engineers developed and tested the Dodge Charger and Durango drivetrains to deliver the right amount of torque to each axle for what the driver demands, ensuring there's more than enough traction to confidently muscle up a snowy mountain road.

Dodge Charger: AWD Confidence, Rear-drive Attitude

Delivering maximum traction year-round, AWD is standard on all 2026 Dodge Charger models — SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack and R/T models with the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 and the all-electric Daytona Scat Pack Both powertrains are validated to provide robust Dodge performance and attitude. The powertrains can be tailored to the driver's preferences via the available drive modes, Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow and Custom for SIXPACK-powered models and Auto, Eco, Sport, Track, Drag, Wet/Snow and Custom for the Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

In SIXPACK-powered Charger models, a multi-disc wet clutch transfer case continuously adjusts in milliseconds the level of torque flowing to the front and rear axles. Within Sport Mode, the driver can command rear-wheel-drive (RWD) mode, sending 100% of the torque to the rear axle, which has a standard mechanical limited slip differential.

With front and rear electric drive modules (EDMs), the Charger Daytona Scat Pack's powertrain control module continuously manages the torque output at each axle. The rear EDM is fitted with a mechanical limited slip differential to improve traction in low-grip situations. The Drift/Donut mode, unique to the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, puts the drivetrain into a rear-drive setup with varying amounts of traction control intervention.

All Charger models offer Wet/Snow mode. When engaged, Wet/Snow mode equalizes the torque output at each axle for maximum traction and stability, aided by the traction control and Electronic Stability Control systems. For low-grip surfaces, Wet/Snow Mode optimizes traction by locking the torque split to a balanced 50/50 front-to-rear distribution. Shift schedules remain soft and early to

limit torque buildup, while reduced steering effort improves control in slippery conditions.

Custom mode in the Dodge Charger lets drivers configure their car the way they want it. From propulsion characteristics and paddle shifter behavior to traction settings and steering weight, nearly every aspect of performance can be tailored to individual preference.

Torque percentage splits between the front and rear axles for each Charger Drive Mode include Auto/Eco Mode (40% front/60% rear); Wet/Snow (50/50); Sport Mode (30/70) and RWD/Line Lock (0/100).

Dodge Durango: V-8 Power With AWD All the Time

Full-time, all-wheel drive in the 2026 Dodge Durango is standard on all HEMI® V-8 engine-powered models, including the GT HEMI AWD, Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, and optional on the Durango GT V-6. Just as the Durango can tackle a wide range of duties, from daily runner to all-out performance in the SRT Hellcat, so too can its drivetrains.

Customers who opt for the Pentastar V-6 with AWD enjoy a hands-free, full-time AWD system that sends 50% of the available torque to each axle for balanced handling and traction.

All-wheel drive in a Durango equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 features an active system that continuously varies the torque split between the front and rear axles based on performance driving demands.

Durango models featuring the Tow N Go package are fitted with a two-speed, electrically shifted transfer case that enables the driver to lock in a low range with a ratio of 2.72, making it easier to bring along the big toys with best-in-class towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

An electronic limited slip differential is featured on Durango GT AWD models equipped with Tow N Go and comes standard on Durango SRT models.

The SRT Hellcat Durango with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 carries a robust AWD system that can handle the demands of the Hellcat engine and varies the torque split in conjunction with drive modes: Auto (40% front/60% rear); Snow and Tow (50/50); Sport (35/65) and Track (30/70).

2026 Dodge AWD Lineup (all prices exclude tax, titles and fees)

The AWD-equipped 2026 Dodge performance vehicle lineup includes:

Dodge Charger

$49,995: 420-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, two-door Charger R/T

$51,995: 420-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, four-door Charger R/T

$54,995: 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, two-door Charger Scat Pack

$56,995: 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, four-door Charger Scat Pack

$59,995: 670-horsepower, two-door Charger Daytona Scat Pack

$61,995: 670-horsepower, four-door Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Dodge Durango

$40,995: 295-horsepower V-6 engine Durango GT (with AWD)

$43,675: 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI AWD

$79,995: 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

