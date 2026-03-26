Jeep® Brand Rolls Into the 60th Easter Jeep Safari, Celebrating Decades of Trail-built Toughness

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand is heading back to Moab for the 60th Easter Jeep Safari (March 28-April 5), ready to make this milestone year unforgettable. With all new custom Jeep 4x4 concepts, hands on trail stewardship from Jeep employees, immersive consumer experiences and new Badge of Honor trails to explore, Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar are set to take over the country’s off road capital.

Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar head to the 60th anniversary of Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, (March 28 to April 5) with even more vehicles and experiences for Jeep customers and off-road enthusiasts

All-new Jeep and JPP custom concept builds pay homage to Jeep brand's roots while defining the future of off-roading

Land preservation and cleanup efforts at Fins and Things trail are led by Jeep brand and JPP employees, Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management

Official Jeep brand home base returns to Walker Drug in downtown Moab, expanding consumer activations with enhanced hands-on vehicle experiences and community-driven engagement

Community celebrations feature a Jeep-themed drone show, consumer activations at Spanish Trail Arena and consumer ride and drives in Jeep vehicles

New Jeep Badge of Honor trails and a limited-edition 60th Easter Jeep Safari badge debut to celebrate the brand's 85th anniversary edition

The Jeep® brand is gearing up for its annual pilgrimage to Moab, Utah, bringing bold, highly capable concept vehicles to the 60th Easter Jeep Safari, running March 28 through April 5. This year, tens of thousands of enthusiasts can expect fresh ways to experience and engage with the brand's latest innovations. The brand's official home base returns to Walker Drug in downtown Moab, where expanded consumer activations, immersive hands-on vehicle interactions and community-focused events will anchor the celebration.

"Moab isn't just a place we visit. It's a proving ground we honor and safeguard, a landscape we continually reinvest in and a community we're proud to call our second home," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. "Easter Jeep Safari has shaped the Jeep brand for decades, fueling the evolution of our 4x4 vehicles and strengthening our bond with the community and the thousands of passionate Jeep enthusiasts who return year after year. To commemorate decades of off-road pioneering, we're showcasing an exclusive lineup of Jeep concept and production vehicles, new immersive experiences and consumer activations, all to showcase the full depth of our off-road capability and reflect the core of who we are."

From the all-new custom Jeep 4x4 concept builds to immersive consumer activations, the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar are geared up to take over Moab, the country's epicenter for off-roading adventures.

"Partnering with the Jeep brand for our annual trip to the Easter Jeep Safari gives our Mopar designers and engineers a wonderful opportunity to put their latest ideas and innovations to the test on some of the toughest terrains we can find," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. "Moab is the perfect place to meet Jeep owners, share what we've been working on, and showcase our expanding authentic and affiliate lineups of accessories that can help them elevate their vehicles and feel confident tackling any off-road adventure."

As part of the Jeep brand's ongoing commitment to land stewardship and responsible off-roading, Jeep brand and JPP employees will once again partner with Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management to maintain and protect local Moab trails. Every year, Jeep volunteers complete a trail restoration project that often entails cleaning up miles of trash and debris, repairing and building rock walls and fencing, and restoring areas along the route.

The Jeep brand will offer 2026 Easter Jeep Safari attendees an unforgettable collection of Jeep 4x4 vehicles and experiences.

Jeep Brand and JPP Concept Vehicles

This year's Easter Jeep Safari concept lineup is the biggest and boldest yet, showcasing all-new custom builds engineered by the Jeep brand and JPP's resident design mavericks. The 2026 concepts honor Jeep's 4x4 heritage and its legendary trail icons while adding a fresh dose of next-generation attitude. The result is a powerful collection that nods to the brand's roots and previews the vehicles that will shape the future of off-roading. The following Jeep and JPP/Mopar concept vehicles will be on display at Walker Drug from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3:

The Jeep Wrangler Anvil 715 concept is a purpose-built vision of what an overland-focused Wrangler can be: capable, intentional and thoughtfully engineered without unnecessary bulk

The Jeep Wrangler BUZZCUT concept by JPP blends compact, sporty, two-seat design with extreme capability and expanded storage for longer adventures

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Commander concept is a stealth-leaning blend of full-size premium and real off-road function, built for drivers who want both standalone capability and the strength to tow a dedicated trail rig

The Jeep Wrangler Laredo concept pares this Jeep 4x4 back to its core, then amplifies its character. Built on a Willys base, it highlights simplicity, mechanical feel and classic Jeep brand attitude, with subtle cues that nod toward how the Laredo line might evolve

The Jeep XJ Pioneer concept marks the moment the original 1984 Cherokee changed the SUV landscape, tying that legacy to 85 years of Jeep heritage and the Cherokee nameplate's 2026 return

Jeep Brand and JPP Display

At the heart of the action, the Jeep brand and JPP will have a dedicated consumer display during Easter Jeep Safari in downtown Moab.

Location: Walker Drug, 290 S Main St, Moab, Utah 84532

Dates: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3

Display hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT

Attendees will enjoy:

Opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to a Jeep Jamboree USA adventure (excludes Signature locations)

A trail mixer hosted by JPP on Wednesday, April 1 from 4-6 p.m. MDT, with live Jeep trivia, a chance to win significant JPP parts and accessories and Badge of Honor T-shirt giveaways (participants must be registered, while supplies last)

A community celebration featuring a Jeep-themed drone show on Tuesday, March 31. Jeep will host free public viewing parties with live Gladiator DJ booths, food and prizes at Walker Drug and Milt's Stop & Eat, beginning at 7 p.m. MDT, with the drone show to follow at 8:30 p.m. MDT

Jeep brand and Mopar apparel, accessories and other goods available for purchase

Jeep Badge of Honor

The Jeep Badge of Honor program expands in celebration of the brand's 85th anniversary, adding 11 new Core Trails for a total of 85 nationwide Core Trails, plus three new Moab- and Grand Junction-based Limited trails, and introducing a limited-edition 60th Easter Jeep Safari badge available through event check-in on the Badge of Honor mobile app.

As the industry's only off-road rewards platform, Badge of Honor connects Jeep enthusiasts through exclusive challenges, a thriving online community, and a no-cost way to explore new trails, showcase vehicle capability and earn collectible badges. Stop by the official Jeep brand booth at Walker Drug from March 30 to April 1 to learn more about the Badge of Honor program, how to register, shop merchandise and check in to earn a commemorative badge. Find the Badge of Honor team at the Spanish Trail Arena, April 2-3.

Jeep Brand Consumer Ride and Drives

Easter Jeep Safari attendees will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of Jeep brand vehicles, both on- and off-road. Attendees with a valid driver's license can visit the Jeep brand display at Walker Drug to sign up.

Off-road trail rides – Get behind the wheel of a Jeep 4x4 and take on the Baby Lion's Back trail in a legendary Jeep 4x4 SUV, including the Wrangler Rubicon and Gladiator Rubicon

On-road city drives – Test drive the latest Jeep vehicles around Moab, including Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, new Grand Cherokee, new Grand Wagoneer, all-new Cherokee and Compass models

Camp Moab – A kid-friendly (ages 6-17) adventure zone created in partnership with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers and Jeepers Jamboree, giving young explorers a hands-on taste of the off-road spirit (Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MDT, Old Spanish Trail Arena, 3641 South Highway 191, Moab, Utah)

Spanish Trail Arena – Jeep brand and JPP will have a presence at Old Spanish Trail Arena on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. MDT, showcasing an exciting lineup of unique, upfitted, off-road vehicles and historical Easter Jeep Safari concepts, plus prizes, food and fun for the entire family (while supplies last)

Jeep brand and JPP will sponsor consumer trail rides, hosted by Jeep Jamboree USA and in partnership with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers. As official trail supporters, the Jeep brand and JPP employees will help guide and navigate popular off-road trails on Monday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 1. Visit www.rr4w.com for more information

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis