Jeep® Brand, Wallace Detroit Guitars and Cherrytree Music Company's DETROIT DREAMERS Join Forces to Launch Custom Guitar and New Song in One-of-a-kind Collaboration

Jeep® brand, Wallace Detroit Guitars and Cherrytree Music Company's DETROIT DREAMERS are joining forces to launch a one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted marketing collaboration. The initiative will give Jeep brand and music enthusiasts the opportunity to pre-order a one-of-a-kind, custom-built guitar crafted by Wallace Detroit Guitars using historic old-growth wood sourced from historic Detroit buildings.



Cherrytree Music Company's rock group DETROIT DREAMERS created a custom track, "Dreamers," and accompanying visualizer to celebrate the launch of the initiative. The song harkens back to the roots of founder Martin Kierszenbaum and bandmate Tony Lake's passion for rock and speaks to the perseverance of dreamers that exists in everyone. To celebrate the launch of the song, DETROIT DREAMERS made a special appearance today, Sept. 17, to perform "Dreamers" for employees at the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit. "Dreamers" is available now on all digital platforms.



"Music, architecture and the automotive industry are revered in the city of Detroit," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "This initiative with Wallace Detroit Guitars and DETROIT DREAMERS to launch a custom Jeep-branded guitar and custom track gives fans the opportunity to own a unique and authentic work of art that both acknowledges their passion for the Jeep brand and celebrates the city's history of music and its automotive roots."



DETROIT DREAMERS founder Martin Kierszenbaum adds, "Growing up in Michigan, the people around us, many in the automobile industry, had a profound effect on Tony and me. We watched Jeep remain bold and ever ready to collaborate with adventurous musicians. With its approach to re-purposing local material, Wallace Detroit Guitars is the embodiment of Detroit ingenuity and resilience. It's an honor to be wielding a guitar forged by both of those companies so deeply rooted in the community that shaped us."



"Detroit is full of people who know how to make things. People love the history of Jeep and the brand has always been known for customization and details, so it was extremely fun from a creative side to bring some of those historic elements into this guitar," said Mark Wallace of Wallace Detroit Guitars.



Wallace Detroit Deluxe Jeep Guitar features include:

Graphic of the iconic Jeep version of the U.S. Army star on the front of the guitar, hand applied by a branding iron

The back of the guitar is as remarkable as the front, featuring engraved and hand-painted Jeep brand logo and Detroit topographical map

topographical map Humbucker (trademark symbol here) neck pickup with the iconic Jeep grille graphic

Maple neck and fretboard

Deluxe beveled edge white pickguard

Chrome hardware with traditional bridge and controls

Single coil bridge pickup

Guitar straps that come with every guitar are made from recycled car seat belts

All guitars also come standard with a Gator hard-shell guitar case

Hand-applied oil finish

[WU1] 100% handmade IN Detroit OF Detroit for the Jeep brand

Each guitar will be individually numbered as part of custom build as below:

Reclaimed Wood: Packard Plant

Detroit, Michigan

313-JEEP-(unique identifier #)



Consumers can begin their order of their custom Jeep-branded guitar beginning today at www.wallacedetroitguitars.com. The custom guitars, priced at $2,900, take 90 days to complete.



Official Jeep-branded licensed merchandise can also be ordered at www.gear.jeep.com and the Jeep Store by Amazon.



Wallace Detroit Guitar bodies are built entirely from ethically sourced old-growth wood sourced from historic abandoned buildings in Detroit. The refurbished wood, usually over 100 years old, gives each custom piece a vintage sound only available in older instruments. And the thoughtful combination of neck, pickups, and electronics provide a wide range of tone with great sustain. The guitar bodies are cut on a CNC router and finished by hand. Each body is completely unique in its color and grain pattern. Wherever possible, historic stains, nail holes and scars are left in the wood to showcase its history.



Founded in 2005 by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has released the artistically and commercially ground-breaking records of Feist, Ellie Goulding, Robyn, La Roux, LMFAO, Far East Movement and Disclosure and sold over 35 million units. In the process, the Cherrytree Music Company has become a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation. For more information on the Cherrytree Music Company, please visit here.



Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



