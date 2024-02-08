Jeep® Grand Cherokee Earns Back-to-back MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award

  • Grand Cherokee wins Best Midsize Utility for second year in a row for its on- and off-road capability and extensive model lineup, including plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe and three-row Grand Cherokee L
  • Grand Cherokee 4xe represents the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, delivering 375 hp, 470 lb.-ft. of torque, 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe)
  • With extended 121.7-inch wheelbase, three-row Grand Cherokee L delivers seating for up to seven, class-leading second-row legroom and maximum cargo space of 84.6 cu. ft.
  • Grand Cherokee lineup delivers refined on-road driving dynamics and unrivaled capability, courtesy of three 4x4 systems – Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II 

The Jeep® Grand Cherokee is the winner of Best Midsize Utility vehicle in the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards, earning the honor for the second consecutive year. 

"The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our back-to-back winner as Best Midsize Utility of the year," said John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek. "We are convinced that the Grand Cherokee lineup can handle just about anything adventure-loving families can throw at it! After existing for decades as a rough-around-the-edges, take-it-or-leave-it SUV, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee arrived with all kinds of surprises, including an extended L version with three rows of seating, and even an available 4xe plug-in powertrain. That PHEV Grand Cherokee is not only proving to be very popular, but it adds serious breath to Jeep's already substantial environmental posture. For a brand that survived on tradition for many years, the Grand Cherokee makes a truly modern statement by all measures."

Now in its 43rd season as TV's and digital media's original automotive magazine series, MotorWeek holds the annual Drivers' Choice competition to evaluate vehicles based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency and value. 

"To have MotorWeek recognize the Jeep Grand Cherokee as Best Midsize Utility for the second-straight year as part of its prestigious 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards is especially rewarding as it gives third-party validation that we're delivering the best, most capable and most awarded SUV ever to our customers," said William Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. 

The Jeep Grand Cherokee's 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology enhances the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness: 

  • Three selectable driving modes: Electric, Hybrid and e-Save
  • 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe
  • 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque
  • Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system with two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio
  • 47.4:1 crawl ratio
  • 6,000-lbs. max towing capability
  • Trail Rated Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water fording with water-sealed battery pack

The 2024 Grand Cherokee L expands the Grand Cherokee family into the popular three-row segment, delivering exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing Grand Cherokee's legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. Built on an advanced architecture, the three-row Grand Cherokee offers spacious seating capacity for up to seven passengers, individual climate zones throughout the cabin and advanced safety and next-gen technologies, including night vision, rear-seat monitoring camera, power-folding third row and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. With the available class-exclusive 5.7-liter V-8 powertrain, Grand Cherokee L delivers best-in-class max towing capacity up to 7,200 pounds.

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet. This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee brings a purpose-built architecture, plug-in hybrid powertrain, three-row L model, iconic design with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies to the full-size SUV segment.  

Jeep Brand
Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

News Releases in Similar Topics

