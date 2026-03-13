Traction Meets Tradition: Alfa Romeo Marks 75 Years of AWD Performance

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

From the 1951 Alfa Romeo 1900M "Matta" to the current Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, Alfa Romeo continues its long tradition of all-wheel-drive performance

Q4 all-wheel-drive technology covers the entire 2026 Alfa Romeo lineup: standard on Stelvio and Tonale SUVs and available on Giulia sedan

In 2025, Q4 AWD versions accounted for 26% of Alfa Romeo global sales, confirming the importance of all-wheel-drive technology in the brand's strategy

Alfa Romeo celebrates 75 years of Q4 AWD: (clockwise, L to R) Alfa Romeo Giulia, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Alfa Romeo Tonale

The Alfa Romeo Q4 all-wheel-drive system is engineered to deliver maximum traction and confident performance in all conditions, without sacrificing the sharp, sporty driving dynamics that reflect the brand's DNA. Today, every model in the Alfa Romeo lineup offers Q4 AWD capability.



All-wheel drive runs deep in Alfa Romeo's heritage, tracing back to the brand's earliest 4x4 prototypes of the 1920s and the first production application on the 1951 1900M "Matta," an off-road vehicle that set the foundation for future AWD development. The modern era began in 1984 with the Alfa 33 4x4, evolving the AWD system with the introduction of electromagnetic coupling that pushed the technology forward.



A turning point arrived in 1991 with the Protéo concept and the debut of the 33 Permanent 4, which showcased permanent AWD with viscous coupling and led directly to the first wave of Q4-badged models, including the 33, 155 and 164. These vehicles not only demonstrated engineering progress, but they also dominated touring-car racing, with the 155 Q4-based race cars securing the 1992 Italian Superturismo Championship and the 1993 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) title. Through the 1990s and 2000s, Q4 AWD continued to expand across the Alfa Romeo lineup, from the rugged 156 Crosswagon to the 159, Brera and Spider, ultimately cementing Q4 as a core pillar of Alfa Romeo performance, versatility and all-weather capability.



For 2026, Alfa Romeo Q4 continues that tradition while advancing all-wheel-drive technology. In the U.S., Tonale is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine delivering 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a standard mechanical Q4 all-wheel-drive system. This setup uses a Power Transfer Unit (PTU) to actively manage torque distribution between the front and rear axles, delivering up to 100% of torque to the rear axle when needed. The result is strong all-weather capability and confident acceleration.



Giulia and Stelvio, featuring a 280-horsepower, 306-lb.-ft. of torque, 2.0-liter, turbocharged I-4 mated to an eight-speed automatic, implement a rear-biased Q4 AWD system that uses a lightweight Active Transfer Case to send torque to the front axle when conditions require. Standard on Stelvio and available on Giluia, this setup preserves a rear-drive feel during everyday driving while adding stability in rain and snow, as well as spirited launches. Constant monitoring of wheel speed, steering angle and throttle input allows the system to deliver quick, seamless torque distribution, maintaining the agile, performance-focused dynamics that Alfa Romeo is known for.



In 2025, Q4 AWD variants represented more than a quarter of Alfa Romeo's global sales. For many owners, whether carving through winter weather, tackling mountain roads or braving the daily commute, Q4 AWD delivers the versatility, confidence and unmistakable dynamic character that define the Alfa Romeo driving experience.



Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with a standard turbocharged engine, Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The hand-built Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, inspired by the legendary 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, combines bespoke Italian craftsmanship and 630-horsepower performance in an exclusive production run of just 33 units worldwide. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



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SOURCE Stellantis