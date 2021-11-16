Jeep Owners Rely on Tuffy Security Products to Secure Gear for Every Day and Off-Road Adventures

CORTEZ, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing more appealing to Jeep® enthusiasts than removing the top and doors and setting out on an open-air driving adventure. Whether they're camping, off-roading, or just running errands in town, Jeep owners can rely on Tuffy Security Products to keep their valuables safe and organized when their vehicle is unattended. With an extensive offering of console safes, locking glove boxes, security drawers, hood locks and other secure storage products, Tuffy's product line includes options for the earliest Jeep CJs all the way through 2021 Jeep models.

Tuffy Products' Security Console Safe for Jeep JL Models Part #348 Tuffy Security Products' Tailgate MOLLE Lockbox for Jeep Wrangler JL & JK Models Part #366

The company's Center Console Safes keep valuables secure and under cover, yet still conveniently accessible. They are made of strong welded steel and feature a patented pushbutton latch system. With a spacious compartment for storing cell phones, wallets, electronics, and other valuables, all Tuffy security console safes feature a patented Pry-Guard locking system with a ¼-inch steel latch that allows the lid to be latched closed without locking.

To replace Jeep factory glove boxes, Tuffy offers a Security Locking Glove Box that is ideal for securing smaller items. Tuffy's glove boxes are built with a durable patented anti-twist push button lock system and a 10-tumbler double-bitted security key with built-in weather seals. For ease of use, the latch system allows the glove box to be latched shut without locking and unlocking each time.

For securing recovery gear and tools that are needed on the trail, Tuffy also offers Tailgate Lockboxes that provide ample out-of-site storage. Two removable shelves create organization for smaller items. Also featuring Tuffy's Pry-Guard Locking System and 10-tumbler double bitted security lock, the Jeep Tailgate Security Lockboxes work seamlessly with the company's Tailgate Enclosures to double cargo storage.

All storage products made by Tuffy Security Products blend with OE styling and are constructed of welded steel with a durable black powder coat finish to withstand theft attempts and exposure to weather. For easy installation, no drilling is required and all hardware is provided.

"Our company's founder, Shawn Gregory, learned the hard way how important secure storage is when his gear was stolen from his Jeep Wrangler in 1989. From that tough experience, Tuffy Security Products was born," explained Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy Security Products. "Our wide variety of products for Jeep as well SUVs, pickup trucks and automobiles are made to provide ultimately safe storage."

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., Baja Designs, PRP, Softopper, SpeedStrap, BullRing and Status. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

Shari Arfons

McCullough Public Relations

330.329.7862

[email protected]

SOURCE Tuffy Security Products