Jeff Bankowski Joins Guidehouse as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Jeff Bankowski has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the firm's State and Local Government practice.

With more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise performance improvement and cultural transformation in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, Mr. Bankowski will help clients in the areas of risk management, performance, strategy, and transformation.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, he served as the Chief Performance Officer for the State of Michigan. Mr. Bankowski spearheaded the team that implemented the state's first Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework as well as enterprise performance management metrics, lean process optimization efforts, and state-wide employee engagement programs. As a result of these efforts, the team was selected as the winner of the North American Government Agency of the year.

Mr. Bankowski was also named the recipient of the 2018 William R. Snodgrass Distinguished Leadership Award from the Association of Government Accountants, only the second recipient from Michigan to receive the award in its 21-year history, given in recognition of a state government professional who exemplifies and promotes excellence in government financial management and who demonstrates outstanding leadership.

"Jeff has the expertise and the judgment to deliver the high-level strategic insight our clients need as they confront the ever-evolving risk landscape. We are delighted to welcome him to the team," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse.

"I am honored to join Guidehouse serving our state and local governments," added Bankowski. "Backed by extraordinary industry expertise and AI-powered analytics, the sophisticated services the firm offers can help our clients not just respond to risk, but use it as a catalyst for organizational transformation."

Mr. Bankowski is a graduate of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and received a Masters of Business Administration from DePaul University. He is a registered Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Certified Risk Management Assurance professional. He is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse provides management, technology, and risk consulting around the world through more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is led by professionals with deep commercial and public sector expertise. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

