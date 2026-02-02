Jeff Beavin of Nucleus Security Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

Led Channel-first Sales Organization to Record Growth in 2025

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Jeff Beavin for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

With more than 27 years of channel sales experience, Jeff brings deep expertise to his role as vice president of channel at Nucleus Security. Jeff has worked tirelessly to develop, launch, and expand the company's channel program and strategy, driving significant growth in sales and revenue. As a channel-only sales organization, Nucleus Security relies on Jeff's commitment to growing its channel program for business success.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Nucleus Security is transforming how the world's largest organizations manage risk. Through the Nucleus channel program, we've streamlined and prioritized actions to treat partners as we would end customers. We are engaged and aligned to solve customer challenges. I'm proud of our program's rapid evolution and the deep, strategic success we are building with our partners every day," said Jeff Beavin, Vice President of Channel at Nucleus Security.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/get-started/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

