Nucleus Security Recognized as One of the Most Popular New Integrations in the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) Partner Index 2025

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced its recognition in the inaugural WIN Partner Index 2025. This data-driven benchmark published by cloud security leader Wiz, highlights the integrations that are essential to modern cloud security programs based on real-world adoption and impact.

Nucleus Security was specifically recognized as one of the Most Popular New Integrations among customers. This recognition underscores Nucleus's commitment to an open security ecosystem, where shared context and seamless interoperability allow security teams to act with more speed and confidence.

"We're proud to be recognized as one of the Most Popular New Integrations on the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), and it's a clear testament to the role Nucleus plays in helping security teams unify and scale their exposure management programs," said Scott Kuffer, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Nucleus Security. "Security doesn't move forward through isolated tools; it needs strong ecosystems. When best-of-breed platforms work together, teams can stop reconciling tools and focus on delivering outcomes."

The Index revealed several key industry trends, most notably that cloud security no longer lives in a single tool or single team. By meeting teams where they collaborate and build, security becomes easier to act on, more scalable across the organization, and accessible without expecting everyone to be a security expert.

"The WIN Partner Index offers a new lens into how integrations perform where it matters most: in the hands of real teams," said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. "This inaugural report demonstrates the value Nucleus Security brings to the WIN ecosystem as one of the most popular new integrations built in 2025. It's a great example of what's possible when partners align around a shared goal, building an open ecosystem where context flows freely and security becomes a team sport."

