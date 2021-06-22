Jeff Garcia Joins Red Door Capital Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm, announced that Jeffrey ("Jeff") Garcia has joined the Red Door team. Jeff's title is Senior Strategic Advisor. His role will be to help manage strategic partnerships with Red Door's investor community and deal-flow origination. Jeff will also be a member of the Investment Committee and Deal Flow review team.

"We are excited to have Jeff become a member of the Red Door team. His leadership qualities as a starting quarterback, four-time CFL All-Star and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, bring additional diversity and leadership to our management team as we continue to build and develop our portfolio companies," said Richard Wolpow, Managing Partner at Red Door Capital Partners. "In addition to admirable leadership qualities, Jeff has a significant number of personal contacts that will help expand Red Door's access to capital partners and proprietary deal flow."

"I am pleased to have joined Red Door Capital Partners and continue my professional life outside of football," said Jeff Garcia. "As much as I bring to Red Door, I expect Red Door to reciprocate with meaningful opportunities to grow and prosper in the business world, making this a perfect union."

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position its own funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This helps reduce investor's risks and shorten exit horizons and aligns Red Door Principals with its investors. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Red Door's Manager Red Door Management, Inc. is filed with the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) system as an Exempt Reporting Adviser (ERA). Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at [email protected]

About Jeff Garcia:

(Born February 24, 1970) Jeff is a former American football quarterback. He attended high school and junior college in Gilroy, California and played college football at San Jose State University, graduating with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Marketing. Jeff began his professional football career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 1994, where he was a four-time CFL All Star and led the Stamps to the 1998 Grey Cup Championship with a MVP performance. In 1999, Jeff debuted in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers. While with the 49ers, Jeff earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2000, 2001, and 2002 and led the team to the playoffs in the 2001 and 2002 (NFC West Title) seasons. In 2006, Jeff took over the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to the NFC East Division Title and second round of the playoffs. Jeff joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, leading them to the NFC South Title and post season, while earning his fourth career Pro Bowl Appearance. Garcia retired in 2012 at the age of 41. He has been recognized three consecutive years on the NFL Hall of Fame ballot and still holds the single season passing yardage record for the 49ers.

Jeff spends his down time raising and coaching four active children, as well as running youth football camps through his Jeff Garcia Football Program. He uses his platform philanthropically through his "Eyes Up Foundation" where he generates awareness and financial assistance toward scholarships, resources, and support to lower income communities.

