Jeff Gould Receives Prestigious NAPIA Person of the Year Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is proud to announce that Jeffrey B. Gould has been honored with the highly regarded NAPIA Person of the Year Award. This distinguished accolade recognizes Mr. Gould's outstanding contributions and exceptional leadership within the public insurance adjusting industry.

Jeffrey B. Gould, Jeffrey O'Connor, Brian Goodman, NAPIA General Counsel Jeffrey B. Gould and Family

The NAPIA Person of the Year Award is presented to/when an individual has demonstrated exemplary and invaluable service, inspirational leadership and continuous support of the public insurance adjusting profession and the goals and ideals set forth by the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.

At the annual banquet in Nashville, Mr. Gould's family and colleagues spoke to the membership with high praise about Mr. Gould's personal and professional accomplishments.

"Jeff embodies the spirit of NAPIA. He is the first person to volunteer to help with any struggle or issue, welcomes and mentors new members and has the highest conduct and ethics," mentioned Jeffrey O'Connor, a NAPIA Past President. Brian Goodman, NAPIA General Counsel noted, "Jeff Gould has done excellent work in many states monitoring legislation and protecting the public adjusting profession throughout the country."

Jeff Gould is a Past President of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (2018 presidency) and has served many years on the Board of Directors. He resides in Baltimore, Maryland with his wife, Ruth, and children Aiden and Ayanna. He is a public insurance adjuster and certified public accountant (CPA) with Alex N. Sill Company, serving as Regional Vice President.

Anita Taff, a NAPIA Past President and current member of the NAPIA Board of Directors stated, "Jeff Gould epitomizes the gold standard of public service. He gives unselfishly of himself to NAPIA and his clients. He is an incredibly dedicated and loyal individual, always willing to assist NAPIA leadership when called upon. His knowledge of current and historical legislation is unsurpassed. NAPIA is a better organization because of Jeff Gould. Congratulations Jeff, recognition as person of the year is well deserved!"

The NAPIA Person of the Year Award serves as a testament to Jeff Gould's exceptional leadership, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the field of public insurance adjusting. His dedication and impact on the industry make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

About NAPIA:

The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is a professional organization, founded in 1951, dedicated to promoting the interests of public insurance adjusters and policyholders. NAPIA strives to enhance the professionalism and ethical standards of the public adjusting industry and advocates for the rights of policyholders during the claims process.

