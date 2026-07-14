Jeff Hopmayer Joins Barrel Proof Technologies Board of Directors Following Strategic Investment

Veteran spirits entrepreneur and former Brindiamo Group founder brings decades of experience across whiskey production, inventory management, financing, and global barrel markets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrel Proof Technologies ("Barrel Proof"), a technology company developing non-invasive sensing and predictive intelligence solutions for barrel-aged and other sealed physical assets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Hopmayer to its Board of Directors. Hopmayer has also acquired an ownership interest in the company, reflecting his long-term conviction in Barrel Proof's technology, intellectual property, and strategic vision.

Jeff Hopmayer

Hopmayer founded Brindiamo Group, one of the world's largest bulk whiskey trading platforms, and successfully exited the business more than three years ago. During his tenure, Brindiamo facilitated transactions involving hundreds of millions of dollars in barrel inventory while working alongside many of the industry's leading producers, investors, lenders, warehouses, and brand owners. His experience spans the operational, financial, and commercial aspects of barrel-aged assets, making him uniquely positioned to help guide Barrel Proof's next phase of growth.

Barrel Proof's technology enables continuous, non-invasive monitoring of sealed physical assets through externally mounted sensors, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. The platform is designed to provide greater transparency into inventory condition, helping producers, lenders, insurers, and asset owners make more informed decisions while reducing reliance on manual sampling and estimation.

Brian Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Barrel Proof Technologies, commented:

"Jeff's decision to join our Board and become an owner is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our long-term vision. Few people understand the barrel-aged spirits ecosystem as comprehensively as Jeff. His experience across production, inventory management, financing, and strategic growth will be invaluable as we continue commercializing our platform and expanding into new markets."

Hopmayer said his decision was driven by the opportunity to help build foundational infrastructure for industries that manage high-value physical assets.

"Following my exit from Brindiamo, I've been very selective about where I invest my time, reputation, and capital. Barrel Proof is one of those rare opportunities where breakthrough technology, meaningful intellectual property, and a significant market need come together."

"Throughout my career, one of the industry's greatest challenges has been the reliance on estimates—whether measuring evaporation, proof changes, maturity, collateral value, or risk. I believe Barrel Proof has the opportunity to replace estimation with objective data, creating greater transparency and confidence for producers, lenders, insurers, investors, and ultimately consumers."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Hopmayer will work closely with the leadership team to support commercial strategy, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives as the company expands applications for its sensing and predictive intelligence platform.

About Barrel Proof Technologies

Barrel Proof Technologies is a Tennessee-based technology company developing non-invasive sensing solutions and predictive intelligence platforms designed to bring transparency, verification, and actionable insights to barrel-aged inventory and other sealed physical assets. Through patented hardware, artificial intelligence, and proprietary data infrastructure, the company is building technologies intended to modernize how valuable physical assets are monitored, managed, financed, and insured across multiple industries.

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www.barrelprooftech.com

SOURCE Barrel Proof Technology