Jeff Kuhnhenn Named Executive Vice President of Life and Work Places at Gresham Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a premier architecture, engineering and consulting firm, is proud to announce that Jeff Kuhnhenn, AIA, LEED AP has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Life and Work Places market. The EVP role carries overall leadership responsibility for the market's strategy and growth.

During his 30-year tenure at Gresham Smith, Kuhnhenn has held several leadership roles, including Technical Practice Leader of Life and Work Places, Director of Architectural Design, as well as Project Executive for the market's Civic and Cultural practice. His collaborative approach and design expertise have guided innovative, high-performance environments that enhance how people live and work.

"Jeff's ability to connect design excellence with strategic vision has played a vital role in our firm's success," said Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith. "His leadership across market sectors continues to strengthen our culture of collaboration, innovation and client trust."

A trusted partner in both the public and private sectors, Kuhnhenn has helped shape Nashville's skyline and beyond through projects such as 222 Second Avenue South, home to Gresham Smith's headquarters; Nissan Americas headquarters; Nashville Yards; Fifth + Broadway; the Lentz Public Health Center; the Justice A.A. Birch Courthouse; and Vanderbilt Health. Under his guidance, the firm's corporate practice expanded to include a thriving civic studio and commercial market, contributing nearly a dozen new high-rises to downtown Nashville in the past decade.

Kuhnhenn's award-winning portfolio also includes nationally recognized work such as new passenger terminals at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as the Jackson National Life headquarters in Michigan. His current projects include collaborations with Metro Nashville, Williamson County's justice system and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and continue building on the incredibly strong foundation our Life and Work Places team has established," Kuhnhenn said. "Our focus has always been on creating spaces that positively impact how people live and work, and I'm excited to lead the next chapter of that mission".

Kuhnhenn is a licensed architect in Tennessee and an active member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Design Futures Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental design and a Bachelor of Architecture, both from Ball State University, and will remain based in the firm's Nashville office.

