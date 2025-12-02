Gresham Smith Names Randy Drake as Executive Vice President for Industrial Market

Drake Brings Proven Leadership, 17 Years Experience to New Role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a premier architecture, engineering and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Randy Drake, P.E., has been selected as Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Industrial market. In this role, Drake will oversee the strategic growth and operational performance of Gresham Smith's Industrial practice, which supports a broad range of clients across industrial and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Randy Drake, P.E.

"Randy's appointment reflects his deep understanding of our business, his ability to build and foster lasting client relationships and his clear vision for the future of our Industrial market," said Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith. "He has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to our culture and people. I'm confident he will guide our teams toward continued success while maintaining the quality and integrity that our clients count on."

Since joining Gresham Smith in 2015, Drake has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the firm's Industrial practice. Most recently, he served as Industrial Project Management Department Leader, where he focused on leading his team through complex projects and implementing process improvements that enhance project delivery and client satisfaction. He has also led pursuit teams responsible for key strategic wins that positioned Gresham Smith as the leader in the design of lithium-ion battery plants, and more recently, he has strengthened the firm's presence in the food and beverage manufacturing market.

Drake brings more than 17 years of experience in engineering and project management, having led complex, large-scale industrial projects from concept through completion. His collaborative leadership style and emphasis on client service represent what makes Gresham Smith a trusted partner for manufacturers across the country.

Beyond his project work, Drake has been an active participant in Gresham Smith's professional development initiatives, including the firm's inaugural Leadership Evolution and Advancement Program (LEAP) and Flem Smith Mentorship Program. He became a firm owner in 2022, underscoring his long-term commitment to Gresham Smith's success.

Drake holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Science in engineering from the University of Arkansas. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, Lean Construction Institute, Project Management Institute and the Tennessee Structural Assessment and Visual Evaluation Coalition.

"I'm honored to step into this role and lead our talented Industrial team," Drake said. "Our clients are building the future, and Gresham Smith has the expertise and passion to help them succeed. I look forward to continuing to elevate our practice while growing in a way that aligns with our core values and client-centered approach."

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing a full suite of solutions to private- and public-sector clients. With $355 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices throughout the United States, we operate across eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment.

Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and repeatedly listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

SOURCE Gresham Smith