Jeff Magner, Retail Specialist, joins Elite Rewards as VP of Growth and Client Strategy

"Elite Rewards is thrilled to have Jeff join the team, his deep understanding of the retail and furniture industry will help propel Elite's success as we expand," said Tom Coffeen, Senior VP of Sales. "We've worked with Jeff successfully over the years, as a client, helping him grow companies' revenues understanding if they don't win, we don't win. I believe this similar philosophy has eventually brought us together."

Jeff's experience includes management and sales roles working for Montgomery Ward, Sears, Family Christian Stores, Lowes, Ashley Furniture and most recently Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG), where he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Jeff's expertise spans over 30+ years in customer service, human resources, sales, general business, mergers, and acquisitions. His journey in the furniture industry began over two decades ago when he opened an Ashley licensee store in Louisville, Kentucky, successfully achieving $20 million in revenue upon its launch.

"At Elite, I have the ability to leverage the relationships, experience, and lessons learned over the years to quickly and positively impact the revenue growth of our clients," said Magner. "I've worked with these guys so much and so successfully handling millions of dollars with no problems, I decided it was time to join the team."

Jeff's addition continues Elite's growth over the last five years, extending their reach from Tampa to New York, to Houston and as far west as California. The team will now have the ability for Elite to provide their concierge customer service to the local business community.

"We have worked with Jeff for years now and there is nothing better than adding a trusted partner and industry expert to the team," said Coffeen. Adding Jeff will allow us to enhance client's strategies, promotions and solutions throughout different buying periods and economic uncertainties.

