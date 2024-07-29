Jeff Margeson Joins State Department Federal Credit Union As Chief Retail Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) is pleased to announce Jeff Margeson as its new Chief Retail Officer. Jeff joins SDFCU from Northwest Federal Credit Union, where he served as Senior Vice President of Member Experience.

Jeff Margeson headshot

With over 25 years of strategic leadership in the financial services industry, Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at SDFCU. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment towards enhancing organizational value propositions and promoting operational and service excellence. His passion for progression and increasing consumer confidence and brand loyalty have allowed him to produce and lead high performing teams.

"I am honored to join SDFCU and excited to work alongside the talented SDFCU Executive Team," Jeff said. "I look forward to building excitement around sales and service and instilling a member-centric approach in everything we do."

As Chief Retail Officer, Jeff will be responsible for overseeing all facets of branch and call center operations including fostering an internally collaborative and member-driven culture that is focused on growth, sustainability, and relevance to its membership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the SDFCU team as our new Chief Retail Officer," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU. "His enthusiasm for inspiring employee engagement and elevating member service make him the perfect fit for this critical leadership position. We are confident that Jeff will play a key role in empowering our team to accelerate performance and deliver excellent service."

About State Department Federal Credit Union: State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA and has 6 branch locations. Learn more about SDFCU at www.sdfcu.org.

