Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder of FASTSIGNS Awarded Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association

Franchisees Receive Industry Recognition at 2023 IFA Annual Convention Following FASTSIGNS Convention, Adding to Growing List of Accolades

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder, multi-unit owners of FASTSIGNS® – the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation – as 2023 Franchisees of the Year. Parsons and Snyder were honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.

"Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder are masters of the FASTSIGNS model and have been integral contributors to the health and vibrancy of our network," said Andrea Hohermuth, President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "They invest in their people, they invest in their processes, and they invest in their centers to ensure each location has the capability and knowledge to deliver our brand promise to customers. We are proud to have such outstanding franchisees represent the FASTSIGNS brand and are honored to receive this recognition from the IFA."

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"It is an amazing honor to receive this award. I have been a franchisee for almost 25 years, and everything I have accomplished in my life is a direct result of the FASTSIGNS network," said Wes Snyder. "Not only am I very grateful for what this network has provided me, but I also love to tell anyone who will listen that it is a wonderful organization to be part of, and the management of the FASTSIGNS network is second to none."

Parsons and Snyder were also recently recognized at the FASTSIGNS International Convention with the FASTSIGNS Award, the most prestigious recognition in the franchise, presented to the franchisees who best represent the FASTSIGNS brand in their community and the network. With years of experience in the FASTSIGNS network, Parsons and Snyder purchase FASTSIGNS centers that are for sale to help them become high-performing locations. Today, they own centers in Austin and Corpus Christi, TX, Fort Myers, FL, Charleston, SC, Tucson, AZ and Raleigh, NC.

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like FASTSIGNS exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $233,555 - $307,308 including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.