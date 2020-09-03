Jeff Press Joins Compliance Risk Concepts LLC As A Senior Regulatory Compliance Professional

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Risk Concepts LLC ("CRC") today announced that Jeff Press is joining the compliance professional services organization as a Senior Regulatory Compliance Professional. Jeff brings 25 years of deep and varied expertise in Compliance, Risk and Operations programs from build out, to gap analysis, to lights on optimization and maturity.

With expert knowledge of the practical application of financial services regulatory implementation and best practices, Jeff formulates and executes a strategic vision that effectively demonstrates proper controls supporting business initiatives while helping to protect the enterprise from legal and regulatory risk. Jeff has broad industry experience in Operations, Risk, Compliance, Exams/Audit, and Governance from his time as a former CCO of large and small BDs and RIAs and has participated in the forensic compliance analysis at two high profile RIAs under SEC Receivership.

Why CRC?

"The CRC team sources their expert knowledge from decades of actively doing the job, not just reading a book of rules. This in the trenches experience results in practical guidance and strategies that meet the often unsaid, real-world regulatory expectations, gaining regulator comfort, and that inspires management confidence. As a former CRC client, surrounding myself with these industry veterans to help firms do the right thing, better, faster, and smarter, is a passion I believe in and one that will earn strong results for our clients," said Jeff Press.

"The success of CRC's business model is predicated on the quality of talent we attract and retain within our organization. We distinguish in the market place through our industry leading service levels and the commercial, actionable and decisive guidance we provide to our clients. The addition of Jeff to our team clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide 'best in breed' support, further enabling us to scale our business for the years to come. Jeff brings a wealth of practical experience and knowledge that will serve our clients well. I am truly honored that Jeff chose to join our team," said Mitch Avnet, CRC"s Managing Partner and CEO.

Jeff is a graduate of SUNY Empire State College with a Bachelor of Finance. He studied at the FINRA institute at Wharton and is a Certified Regulatory and Compliance Professional. Jeff is also the Chairman of the Greater Portland Compliance Association.

Compliance Risk Concepts LLC is a business-focused team of senior compliance executives who offer clients top-tier compliance risk management support services on an as-needed, project or part-time basis. CRC provides clients with the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain, enhance and credibly demonstrate a commitment to a strong culture of compliance and risk management.

For more information, please visit www.compliance-risk.com or call Mitch Avnet at 646-346-2468.

SOURCE Compliance Risk Concepts

Related Links

https://compliance-risk.com/

