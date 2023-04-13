Jeff Pulver's Inaugural VON: Evolution in New York City is a Who's Who in Shaping the Future of Communication

Participants include those who have done it before, doing it again and newcomers at the intersection of Telecom, 5G, AI and the Blockchain

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Pulver , the founder of Vonage and Free World Dialup (FWD), has brought back VON with a new event called VON: Evolution . The gathering is set to take place on April 18, 2023, at City Winery in New York City with a star studded line up of participants from across the industries shaping the future of how people, organizations and businesses will be communicating.

VON: Evolution creator, Jeff Pulver, who also founded Vonage, and is considered one of the driving forces behind modern communications. VON: Evolution

VON: Evolution will focus on the latest advancements in telecom, artificial intelligence, 5G & 6G, and blockchain. This event will feature thought-provoking conversations and insights from industry insiders in a business-casual "salon" like atmosphere for attendees to network and learn.

Notable presenters include Chris Fine, Mike Jablon, Stefan Englebert, Henry Baiz, Andy Abramson, Deborah Simpier, Suruchi Gupta, Lisa Abeyta, Dennis Crowley, Kim Mahler, Hafeez Bana, Sid Rao, Miko Matsumura, Steve Greenberg, Glenn Richards, Daniel Budofsky, Akshay Sharma, Izzo Wane, James Tagg, Av Utukuri, Jeremy Toeman, Benedict Hadley, Mark Bystriansky, Noah Rafalko, Mark LaPenna, and Kathryn Colleen.

Topics covered will range from the future of work, blockchain benefits in telecom, integration of Calling Line Identification (CLI) and blockchain, providing connectivity to underserved communities, digital cities evolution, the future of 5G and 6G, the relationship between 5G and blockchain, AI and visual storytelling, sustainable storytelling, and more.

The event will conclude with an invitation-only VIP cocktail hour and dinner at The Smith Nomad. To attend, register at https://www.pulver.com/von-evolution .

Contact: Andy Abramson

[email protected]

+18587779777

SOURCE Jeff Pulver