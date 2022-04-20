JEFF WYLER COMPLETES FIRST CAR SALE USING CRYPTOCURRENCY

The client, from Saudi Arabia, used Ethereum cryptocurrency to purchase his 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580. The process was significantly faster than any wire transfer (especially an International one). He was very pleased with the simplicity, convenience, and speed for the buying transaction.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family accepts up to 12 different cryptocurrencies, including BitCoin, at its 23 dealerships located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Customers can pay for part of their transaction or for the entire transaction using their choice of cryptocurrency or mix of cryptocurrencies.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family operates 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In business since 1973, they rank in the top 50 of over 17,000 franchised dealerships for annual sales.

https://wyler.com

Kevin Frye

Jeff Wyler Auto Family

(513) 752-7450 x10131

SOURCE Jeff Wyler Automotive Family