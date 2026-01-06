Qualified Health Launches Massive GenAI Deployment at University of Texas Institutions

One of the most ambitious AI projects in US health care aims to enhance care and patient safety across Texas

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Health announced today a new partnership to deploy generative AI at an unprecedented scale across the University of Texas System's health institutions. Anchored in the University of Texas Research, Engineering, and Application Laboratory for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (UT REAL Health AI) initiative, the partnership will integrate AI tools safely and responsibly into care delivery, operations, and research environments.

"Qualified Health has a vision for safe, measurable AI that improves care and operations at scale," said Justin Norden, MD, MBA, MPhil, CEO of Qualified Health. "With the UT System's unmatched academic and healthcare leadership, statewide reach, and global reputation for research excellence, this collaboration demonstrates how AI can be deployed responsibly and at scale to advance both patient outcomes and health system sustainability."

As one of the largest academic health systems in the country, the UT System serves more than two million unique patients each year across hospitals, specialty clinics, correctional health settings, and academic medical centers.

UT System will implement Qualified Health's HIPAA-compliant AI chat platform to support a wide range of clinician questions, alongside purpose-built AI agents designed to enhance staff productivity. The deployment also includes clinical quality registries to track and improve patient outcomes and tools that identify care gaps and trigger more timely interventions. Together, these capabilities automate high-burden tasks such as chart abstraction and documentation, giving healthcare professionals back time for more patient-centered work.

"UT health institutions serve patients in every corner of Texas. Rather than laying solutions on top of existing systems, we are building a new shared foundation across the UT System's health enterprise that allows new AI deployments to be introduced with consistency, accountability, and long-term impact," said Zain Kazmi, chief digital & analytics officer and associate vice chancellor of health affairs at the UT System. "This new partnership contributes to our ability to move quickly, learn collectively, and apply intelligence effectively within patient care environments."

"The UT REAL Health AI Initiative is about improving the lives of Texans," said Peter McCaffrey, chief AI & digital officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch and chair of the UT REAL Health AI initiative. "Through new AI deployments across our health institutions, we can enhance patients' experience of care, advance population health, and reduce the overall cost of care."

The collaboration builds on successful pilot projects at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA), now part of UT San Antonio, where deployments of Qualified Health's enterprise AI product suite have demonstrated measurable financial and clinical impact.

Until now, generative AI in healthcare has rarely delivered consistent benefits for patients and is often limited to small pilots with uneven results and little lasting impact. Qualified Health's platform provides workflow-level integration, secure data controls, real-time performance monitoring, and healthcare-grade guardrails, allowing health systems to deploy AI confidently in high-stakes environments while maintaining clinician trust and mission alignment.

About Qualified Health

Qualified Health is the enterprise AI platform and strategic AI partner helping health systems deploy safe and scalable AI to drive measurable clinical and financial outcomes. Reaching over 400,000 users across top health systems nationwide, our platform combines workflow automation, agent development, clinical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and end-to-end governance with deep healthcare and AI expertise, helping healthcare leaders realize value at scale.

Qualified Health is built and led by former health system executives, frontline physicians from leading institutions, clinical transformation experts, and Silicon Valley engineers, bringing the domain depth and operational rigor required to deploy, scale, and govern AI applications safely and responsibly at enterprise scale.

