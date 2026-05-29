Jefferson Solutions Group Announces Strategic Reorganization to Accelerate Long-Term Growth and Welcomes New Chief Growth Officer

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Solutions Group (Jefferson), a leading provider of mission-focused solutions to the federal government, today announced a strategic organizational realignment designed to support its long-term growth strategy and enhance its ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions to federal clients.

This reorganization reflects Jefferson's continued evolution into a solutions-driven enterprise, aligning its capabilities, leadership, and operations to better serve the increasingly complex needs of defense and civilian agencies.

Positioning for Scalable Growth & Mission Impact

As part of this transformation, Jefferson has established two core business divisions:

Jefferson Procurement and Assistance Solutions (JPAS) — focused on delivering acquisition, procurement, and grants management expertise to help agencies navigate complex acquisition and grants management environments and accelerate mission delivery.

— focused on delivering acquisition, procurement, and grants management expertise to help agencies navigate complex acquisition and grants management environments and accelerate mission delivery. National Security and Civil Solutions (NSCS)— dedicated to advancing Jefferson's work across defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies, aligning capabilities to support critical national priorities.

These structural enhancements are designed to align Jefferson's capabilities with evolving customer needs while enabling greater specialization, speed, and scalability across the organization.

Leadership Evolution to Support Growth

Aligned to this transformation, Jefferson is announcing key leadership transitions to drive enterprise growth and operational excellence.

Jeremy Arensdorf, who has been with Jefferson for over 20 years, will transition from his role as Chief Growth Officer to lead the newly established JPAS division. Jeremy's career at Jefferson has put him at the forefront of federal procurement innovation and transformation, delivering high impact solutions to over twenty federal agencies and in over seventy countries. Under Jeremy's leadership, JPAS will continue to solve the most complex procurement and grants management challenges facing the government today.

Karen O'Brien, also a more than 20-year veteran of Jefferson, will transition from her role as Senior Vice President of Emerging Accounts to Senior Vice President of the NSCS division, where she will lead Jefferson's national security and civilian portfolio with a focus on Department of War. Building on Jefferson's success delivering mission-critical solutions for the Air Force, Karen will lead the firm's expansion into next-generation, technology-enabled innovations that position Jefferson at the forefront of digital transformation.

At the same time, Jefferson is excited to announce that Carrie Kramer has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Carrie will assume responsibility for driving enterprise-wide growth initiatives and advancing Jefferson's strategic expansion efforts. With nearly three decades of experience in federal growth leadership, she brings a track record of building high-performing teams, winning complex contracts, and scaling accounts. Her expertise spans business development, capture management, and large-scale program execution, including leading captures exceeding $4B and delivering across areas such as cybersecurity, infrastructure, and enterprise technology solutions.

A Unified Strategy for Growth and Impact

"This reorganization is a deliberate step forward in aligning Jefferson to our long-term strategy," said Janet Clement, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Solutions Group. "We are creating a structure that allows us to move faster, serve our clients more effectively, and bring innovation and technology more directly into our solutions. With strong leadership in place and Carrie joining our team, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and expand our impact."

Jefferson Press Team - [email protected]

SOURCE Jefferson Solutions Group