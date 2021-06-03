Jefferson’s Bourbon Introduces All New Creative Campaign: Aged at the Mercy of the Sea

Aged at the Mercy of the Sea was shot in part on the ocean-faring research vessel OCEARCH. Enjoying a glass of whiskey with OCEARCH founder and friend from Kentucky, Jefferson's founder Trey Zoeller observed the way the ocean movement affected the whiskey in their own glasses. The result was a hyper-aged, darker, richer, caramelized bourbon. Thirteen years and twenty-three voyages later, Jefferson's Ocean is an undeniable success.

Jefferson's Ocean is a blend of straight bourbon that is hyper-aged at sea on ships that cross the Equator up to two times, visits five continents and anchor at over 25 ports on average while sailing. "This unique maturation process transforms our bourbon. The constant movement of the ocean and extreme temperature fluctuations as the ships traverse the globe deliver a whiskey that is dark, rich, and caramelized" said Trey Zoeller, Founder of Jefferson's.

"Jefferson's Bourbon is a standout brand in the category and this campaign captures the right history, complex flavor and sea spirit that comes with every sip of Jefferson's Ocean," said Pam Forbus, CMO at Pernod Ricard North America. "Our goal is to establish that fact and differentiate the brand for consumers through memorable creative that gets everyone excited about the unique aging process and deliver on the adventurous mindset of our consumer. "

Pernod Ricard acquired Jefferson's in 2019 and the brand has experienced dramatic expansion since it launched in 1997. To continue this trajectory and unleash the brand ethos and product proposition of this rich product, Pernod Ricard North America and Tombras, lead creative agency, have built a national campaign in partnership with acclaimed Director Ole Peters to bring this to life through an infusion of live footage and state-of-art technology/CGI.

The campaign launches on May 26, 2021 and is inclusive of a 30-second spot supported by CTV/OTT, digital and social efforts.

About Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon

In 2008, while aboard the ship of fellow Kentucky native and OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer, Jefferson's Master Blender Trey Zoeller got a wild idea. As he and Chris watched the whiskey swirl in their glasses, compelled by the constant rock of the waves, they pondered: what might happen to a barrel of bourbon if it were aged at sea? The rest, as they say, is history. The constant movement of the ocean and extreme temperature fluctuations as the OCEARCH traversed the globe completely transformed the whiskey. The result is a hyper-aged, darker, richer and caramelized bourbon with incredible depth and complexity.. Since this discovery, Trey has sent hundreds of barrels around the world, with each voyage seeing (on average) over 25 ports, 5 continents, and 2 equator crossings. This is the best traveled bourbon on earth. For more information, visit: jeffersonsbourbon.com/jeffersons-ocean/

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralized organization empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices. For further information, please visit http://www.pernod-ricard.com

