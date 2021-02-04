Jeffrey Artis Named Chief Executive Officer of Genesys Works

"Jeff's knowledge of the workforce development community along with his business acumen aligns well with the Genesys Works mission," said Tom Fry, Genesys Works National Board member. "As we look to the future, we're confident that Jeff is the right person to lead Genesys Works into the next stage of growth and impact."

Artis joins Genesys Works as an accomplished business development executive, specializing in establishing corporate partnerships that expand meaningful work experiences for youth. He spent nearly 40 years leading workforce development solutions for Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, and leading sales for industry leaders like Agile-1, BMC, and IBM. Most recently, Artis served as national director of Corporate Engagement for nonprofit Year Up, where he led the growth strategy for corporate partnerships.

"I'm excited to lead Genesys Works into the future, expanding the necessary work of creating more career development opportunities for today's youth that bridge the gap between talent and opportunity," said Artis. "In my teens, I benefited from a similar program that helped me gain access to the networks and opportunities that afforded me the ability to achieve professional success. It is an honor to come full circle and use my personal experience and expertise to create real sustainable change in the lives of students, their families, communities, companies, and society at large."

Access to networks and opportunities for youth ages 16 to 24 serve as the foundation for their post-secondary education and career paths. Lack of access can have consequences that reverberate for years, leading to lower wages, fewer job prospects and financial hardship and instability.

Since 2002, Genesys Works has provided pathways to career success and economic mobility to 8,000 high school students across the country. Genesys Works students complete rigorous skills training in business technology, receive professional coaching and mentoring and are placed in year-long paid internships with top employers. Ninety-eight percent of Genesys Works students identify as people of color and 79% are first-generation college students.

To date, more than 300 companies have partnered with Genesys Works to create a pipeline of diverse high-quality talent, drive employee engagement and productivity and strengthen communities. Nationwide, 90% of students who complete internships enroll in post-secondary education programs, and alumni five years out of the program earn a median income of $50,000 to $55,000 a year.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students that reside in underserved communities through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through college. Our goal is to move more students out of economic inequality and into professional careers, creating a more productive and diverse workforce in the process. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region and New York City. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org .

