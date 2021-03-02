Jeffrey Blount Joins Capital Square as Chief Technology Officer to Expand Technology Rollout

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that Jeffrey Blount has joined the company as chief technology officer.

"Capital Square has been an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs and minimize risks," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Jeff, who built Capital Square's technology systems from the ground up at his prior firm, will play an essential role in helping Capital Square expand the roll-out of new technologies. The goal is to use technology to work better, smarter and at reduced cost to the benefit of a growing number of broker-dealers, financial advisors, and investors. Capital Square aims to be the most technologically advanced real estate sponsor in the nation."

Blount brings to his role at Capital Square extensive experience aligning information technology with business objectives, optimizing logistics for seamless daily information technology performance, customizing and improving technology services and processes as well as executive consulting.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Blount served as virtual chief information officer (vCIO) at Cobb Technologies, where he built a managed service provider (MSP) from the ground up to offer help desk, security, monitoring and other information technology services to businesses. Also, in this role, he collaborated with c-suite executives to integrate technology and security improvements; advised executives on growth, scalability, training needs and future information technology requirements; and assimilated diverse products, vendors and environments to better accomplish the goals of his business clients.

"Capital Square has grown to become one of the premier sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments in the nation," said Blount. "I look forward to working alongside a seasoned team of real estate industry veterans to help the firm continue to grow through optimization of its technology services and processes."

Blount earned a bachelor's degree from Bluefield College and an associate of science degree in electronics engineering technology from Virginia Western Community College. He is a certified project management professional (PMP), through Project Management Institute.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $2.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

