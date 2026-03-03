Jeffrey D. Ho, MD, and Mary E. Tanski, MD, MBA, Elected to the ABEM Board of Directors

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected two new physician members: Jeffrey D. Ho, MD, and Mary E. Tanski, MD, MBA. They will begin their terms in July 2026.

"We are pleased to introduce Jeffrey D. Ho, MD, and Mary E. Tanski, MD, MBA, as our newly elected Directors. Dr. Ho and Dr. Tanski are ABEM-certified physicians who have served as dedicated leaders and valued volunteers in ABEM activities," stated James D. Thomas, MD, ABEM President. "Their expertise and insights will significantly contribute to ABEM's mission and advance activities in support of ABEM-certified physicians."

Dr. Ho is Senior Faculty in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and Medical Director with several Minnesota public safety agencies. He has extensive experience in areas where emergency response intersects with clinical medicine, including work in EMS, law enforcement, and forensic emergency medicine. His leadership roles include serving on the Boards of the Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Minnesota EMS Regulatory Board. His roles as an ABEM volunteer include serving as an Oral Examiner, Item Writer, Panel Member for multiple exam standard-settings, and Case Developer for the Certifying Exam.

Dr. Tanski is Professor and Chair in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, Oregon. She also serves as faculty in the Division of Management at OHSU, as Co-Fellowship Director for the Emergency Department Administration Fellowship, and is currently the President-Elect for the Association of Academic Chairs of Emergency Medicine. Her roles as an ABEM volunteer include serving as an Oral Examiner, Health Care Administration, Leadership, and Management Item Writer, and Case Developer and Team Lead for the Certifying Exam.

The ABEM Board of Directors includes emergency physicians and two public members. Physician Board Members are clinically active and ABEM-certified. They possess the skills to serve as positive leaders for the specialty and strongly believe in the value of certification, continuous learning, and assessment.

ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

CONTACT: A.J. Wolf, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine