Jeffrey Graf, MD, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Dr. Graf earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his Residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Cardiology at The Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board in both Internal Medicine and Cardiology and is a Physician on staff at The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine. Dr. Graf has been in practice for over 30 years and continues to provide patient-centered care, tailored to the needs of each of his patients.

Dr. Graf was elected to both Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha. He has been designated as one of the Castle Connolly Top Doctors®.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Graf will be able to continue to provide his patients with outstanding, personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow: same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"Patients often comment that my door is always open," said Dr. Graf. "Practicing in a concierge model with CCPHP allows me to preserve this connection to my patients."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Graf, who enthusiastically shares our values when it comes to providing an exceptional and personalized care experience for our Members."

To learn more about Dr. Graf's practice and the benefits of Membership, visit www.grafccphp.com or call (917) 460-7646.

